Explaining the NSFW matcha filter trend that’s taken over TikTok, and its hidden meaning

3 hours ago

Videos of people on TikTok using a strange green filter are all over my For You page, so here’s the matcha filter trend explained.

Over the past couple of weeks, people on TikTok have been posting videos of themselves using a filter called “wild hearts whisper”. Most of the popular videos are just your typical TikTok thirst trap, with the person removing the filter towards the end of the video.

Well, there’s another side to this trend. Some people are posting intimate videos of their genitals with the filter, bypassing TikTok’s guidelines as the filter is so strong it’s hard to see the details of the video. This version of the trend has been parodied by multiple users and called out by basically every comment section.

Each video of the matcha trend is made to a cover of the song Halik Sobrang Diin part two by Gat Putch Louie Grammz, and Mi’Kel, a Filipino song which came out two years ago. The electric guitar cover is performed by @shanbatumbakalll on TikTok, and the sound now has almost 200k videos under it.

The NSFW trend is probably inspired by the super sensual lyrics of the song. Halik Sobrang Diin roughly translates to “a very intense kiss”, and the lyrics of the song follow this same theme, talking about a heated encounter between the singer and a mystery girl.

During the part of the song that accompanies the viral TikTok trend, the lyrics say:

When the air grew cold, she held me close and kissed me

She didn’t want to leave my side anymore

She wanted to be held even tighter as our clothes tore apart

It was so intense, a kiss so deep and passionate

If you want to participate in the trend yourself, here’s a link to the filter and audio. Knock yourself out!

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Featured image via TikTok