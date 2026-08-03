The Tab
House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

House of the Dragon stars finally address whether Gwayne Hightower is gay or we’re just delulu

They also explained his relationship with Criston Cole and Ormund

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

House of the Dragon viewers have been picking up on the chemistry between Gwayne Hightower and Criston Cole for weeks now, and after episode six, even more people became convinced there was something else going on.

Then Ormund Hightower made a comment that seemed to reference Gwayne’s sexuality, and suddenly everyone started asking the same question: Is Gwayne Hightower actually gay?

First things first, House of the Dragon has never officially confirmed Gwayne Hightower’s sexuality. There’s no scene where Gwayne says he’s gay, and HBO hasn’t labelled the character in any way. That said, there are definitely moments throughout season three that have made people wonder if the writers were hinting at something more.

Fabien Frankel says he and Freddie Fox absolutely played into the romantic subtext

House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

via HBO

Speaking to Vulture, Fabien Frankel, who plays Criston Cole, revealed that he and Freddie Fox, who plays Gwayne Hightower, were very aware of the growing theories about Gwayne and Criston.

He said, “Freddie Fox and I are aware of our feelings about Gwayne and Cole. I don’t know that the writers feel necessarily that that’s something they want out there, but I will speak on behalf of Freddie and myself: We back that belief as far as people want to take it.”

Frankel was then asked whether Gwayne inviting Criston to “live with him in Oldtown” was meant to be read romantically.

He replied, “Freddie did absolutely see that. Freddie has felt that way; there’s definitely an arc that Freddie has been aware of.”

He added, “He and I have had conversations about Gwayne’s feelings for Cole, and that they have developed into more than just camaraderie and a professional working relationship.”

So, there really is romantic subtext between Gwayne and Criston, even if it never becomes an official relationship on screen.

Episode six also hints at something with Ormund

House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

Things became even more interesting in season three episode six. When Gwayne reunites with Ormund Hightower, Ormund says, “I’m sure you found solace with some of your brothers in arms.”

Loads of viewers immediately picked up on the line because it seems to be more than just a casual joke. It also feels like the two cousins share a complicated history that the show never fully explains.

James Norton, who plays Ormund Hightower, has also spoken about those scenes. Talking to Decider, he explained that there was a lot of unseen history between the two characters.

He said, “In a way, you don’t get to see Ormund’s true authentic self until you see him interacting with Gwayne.”

He continued, “It was important as well as fun imagining Ormund and Gwayne as kids and what went on, what went down. I think a lot went down.”

Norton also added, “We nodded to a very complicated history. We nodded to it in a couple of moments. Gwayne’s relationship with Ormund is in itself a very complex, rich place to delve.”

Is Gwayne Hightower gay in the book?

House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

via HBO

Not really, or at least, the book never tells us. In George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, Gwayne Hightower’s personal life is barely explored. He never marries, but the book also never mentions any romantic relationships with either women or men.

The TV series has expanded Gwayne’s role quite a lot compared to the source material. In fact, Gwayne doesn’t even accompany Criston Cole on his campaign in Fire & Blood. That entire storyline was created for House of the Dragon, which means the scenes with Criston, Ormund, and all the subtext are original to the show.

So, neither the book nor the HBO series has outright confirmed that Gwayne is gay. But when the actors themselves are talking about romantic feelings, hidden history, and deliberately playing into the subtext, it’s pretty hard to argue that viewers were imagining it.

Turns out, I wasn’t completely delusional after all.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Game of Thrones House of Dragon TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO

Read Next

How Daeron Targaryen dies House of the Dragon books

Daeron Targaryen survived the assassins, but here’s how he dies in House of the Dragon books

Baela Targaryen Alyn Addam House of Dragon

After *that* incest scene, does Baela Targaryen end up with Alyn or Addam in House of the Dragon?

Here’s whether Vhagar has abandoned Aemond Targaryen or is actually hiding in House of the Dragon

Latest
House of the Dragon cut Criston Cole scenes

House of the Dragon cut two HUGE scenes that would’ve completely changed how we saw Criston Cole

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m actually a little annoyed

House of the Dragon Is Gwayne Hightower gay

House of the Dragon stars finally address whether Gwayne Hightower is gay or we’re just delulu

Suchismita Ghosh

They also explained his relationship with Criston Cole and Ormund

The harrowing details that weren’t shown in Netflix’s The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare

Mischa Denney-Richards

Bryan Kohberger’s professor warned co-workers about his ‘creepy’ behaviour

‘No chance whatsoever’ missing Bristol student fell into river

Scout Wyatt

Bristol waterways expert says there is ‘no chance’ the Bristol student Jack O’Sullivan disappeared this way.

In full: The panic texts Idaho murders survivors sent each other as man was inside their home

Hayley Soen

‘I’m not kidding, I’m so freaked out’

Inside Oxford and Cambridge’s lavish May Balls 2026 – and everything a ticket gets you

May Thomson

AJ Tracey headlined one of them..?

Love Island 2026 couple are already moving in together, just four days after the final

Kieran Galpin

Love that for them

Creative arts teaching grants to be cut to zero – here are the universities losing funding

Esther Knowles

The University for the Creative Arts lost more than half its OfS teaching grant as creative and performing arts subjects received zero for 2026-27

Love Island’s Kav follows pretty much all of his co-stars, but the one he snubbed speaks volumes

Kieran Galpin

Absolutely brutal

Here are five essentials you *must* have to survive The Purge (aka a festival’s final day)

Mischa Denney-Richards

This is not an exaggeration

Love Island 2026 couple relationship status

Love Island’s over, so here’s every 2026 couple’s relationship status and who’s already split

Suchismita Ghosh

They’ve had so many ups and downs

I attended Love Island’s final: Here’s what the Islanders were like when cameras stopped rolling

Kieran Galpin

One Islander was completely different in person

Girl, people have clocked who Love Island winner Lorenzo followed first and it’s SO JUICY

Kieran Galpin

Sorry Julia

Jared Leto high school girls comment viral assault claims

Jared Leto’s old creepy ‘high school girls’ comment goes viral after sexual assault allegations

Suchismita Ghosh

‘That’s NOT a flex, sir’

Forget podcasts and interviews, Julia attended KCL graduation days after winning Love Island

Isabella Zbucki

She’s so real for this

Love Island winner Julia is only following very specific co-stars on Insta, and it’s very telling

Kieran Galpin

Drama is brewing

14 places in Liverpool you literally HAVE to visit

Bella Sanger-Davies

Graduated? Moving to Liverpool? Here are our favourites to visit this summer

A third woman married to A Toxic Love Story’s Ian Diaz emerges, and they have kids

Kieran Galpin

She supports him wholeheartedly

Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Psychiatrist breaks down possible motive for Idaho murders

Hayley Soen

‘A lot of rage…this was a very personal attack’

The Durham nightlife playlist: the tracks and artists you’re guaranteed to hear in each Durham club

Alice Chinchen

Some contenders for your next pres playlist x