Love Island’s over, so here’s every 2026 couple’s relationship status and who’s already split

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Now that Love Island 2026 is over, it’s time to look at the relationship statuses of all the couples because it’s been a wild ride.

Some pairs are already exclusively together, some are taking things slowly, one surprise pairing has popped up since the show ended, and a few have very much gone their separate ways.

So, here’s where every Love Island 2026 couple stands now.

Lorenzo and Julia – Exclusive

The Love Island 2026 winners only became exclusive right at the end of the series, but they haven’t made things official just yet. Even so, they seem just as smitten with each other as they were in Mallorca.

Julia already has big plans. Speaking after the final, she admitted, “I want him to move in with me.”

Considering she walked into Casa Amor probably thinking she’d be gone within days, ending up winning the whole show and leaving with Lorenzo is actually wild.

Kavan and Jasmine – Exclusive

After absolutely everything they went through, the runners-up are still going strong and exclusively dating. They haven’t made things official yet, but they did confess their love for each other and dropped the L-bomb in the villa.

Kavan admitted during the final that he was completely “obsessed” with Jasmine, and nothing they’ve said since leaving suggests that’s changed. Considering how many people thought Casa Amor had finished them, this is actually quite the comeback.

Simba and Angelista – Exclusive

Third-place couple Simba and Angelista have also said “I love you” and are exclusively dating. Simba betrayed Angelista multiple times, spent what felt like half the series sleeping on the daybeds, and somehow they’re still together.

Against all odds, they’ve made things work and genuinely seem happier than ever. After meeting each other’s families and continuing their relationship back home, it looks like they’re properly giving this a go. Nobody saw this one coming halfway through the series.

Tommy and Yasmin – Exclusive

Tommy and Yasmin narrowly missed out on the final, but they’re still very much together. They’re excited to finally do all the normal couple things they couldn’t do in the villa.

Tommy said, “We’re just excited to get out there and continue things exactly how they are, and keep building something hopefully very big.”

They’ve also said “I love you” and are exclusively dating. Things seem to be going pretty well for these two.

Mica and Samraj – Exclusive

Everyone doubted Mica and Samraj, including plenty of dumped Islanders, but they’re still very much together after leaving the show.

Samraj confirmed they’re basically one step away from making things official, saying, “Boyfriend, girlfriend… not yet. But soon to come.”

Loads of viewers were convinced Samraj was about to ask Mica to be his girlfriend during the live final before Maya Jama interrupted him. Whether that was actually the plan or not, it definitely feels like it’s only a matter of time before they make things official.

Lola and Sean – Boyfriend and girlfriend (almost)

Was anyone expecting anything different? Lola and Sean were basically attached at the hip from day one. They dropped the L-word in the villa, chose to leave before the final because they’d found what they came for, and nothing has changed since.

They’re still completely loved-up, with Lola already spending time in Ireland and even talking about moving to Dublin to be closer to Sean. Lola has also said she already sees Sean as her boyfriend, even though they haven’t officially put the label on it yet. During the live final, Sean also revealed he has a huge surprise planned to properly ask Lola to be his girlfriend.

They’ve even joked about marriage already. At this point, nobody would be surprised if they’re engaged by next summer.

Aidan and Priya – Exploring

Aidan and Priya went from close friends to romantic partners, then back to friends before getting dumped from the villa. Now they’re seeing where things go on the outside. They’re not exclusive yet, but they’re definitely exploring their connection. Basically, baby steps.

Aidan admitted, “I’m not going to lie, I actually would like to go out and have drinks and go for a meal, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Priya joked they might need Kavan and Jasmine there to help them along.

Ellie and Finley – Exclusive

Ellie literally left the villa for Finley. After he was dumped, she decided to walk out too rather than continue without him. Since getting home, they’ve been working out how to make long-distance work between Scotland and London, and have even discussed Ellie moving south.

They’ve also admitted they’re in love during Tyrique Hyde’s livestream. Cute!

Elicia and Ethan – Exploring

Plot twist! Elicia and Ethan never actually coupled up in the villa, but sparks started flying afterwards. During the live final, Maya Jama asked them directly about the dating rumours, and neither of them exactly denied it.

Ethan laughed and said he’d “give her the exclusive” before confirming they’d been exploring a connection outside the villa. So they’re just getting to know each other right now.

Jordon and Martha – Split

Jordon and Martha called it quits before they even left Mallorca. After trying to force a romantic connection, they both agreed they were much better off as friends. Nothing has changed since leaving the villa, so this one is very much over.

Robyn and George – Split

Although Robyn and George briefly reconnected after the villa, things fizzled out pretty quickly. George has since been spotted kissing other girls on nights out, while both of them seem to be fully embracing single life. Safe to say this romance wasn’t built to last.

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