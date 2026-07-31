The Tab
Love Island 2026 couple relationship status

Love Island’s over, so here’s every 2026 couple’s relationship status and who’s already split

They’ve had so many ups and downs

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Now that Love Island 2026 is over, it’s time to look at the relationship statuses of all the couples because it’s been a wild ride.

Some pairs are already exclusively together, some are taking things slowly, one surprise pairing has popped up since the show ended, and a few have very much gone their separate ways.

So, here’s where every Love Island 2026 couple stands now.

Lorenzo and Julia – Exclusive

via ITV

The Love Island 2026 winners only became exclusive right at the end of the series, but they haven’t made things official just yet. Even so, they seem just as smitten with each other as they were in Mallorca.

Julia already has big plans. Speaking after the final, she admitted, “I want him to move in with me.”

Considering she walked into Casa Amor probably thinking she’d be gone within days, ending up winning the whole show and leaving with Lorenzo is actually wild.

Kavan and Jasmine – Exclusive

via ITV

After absolutely everything they went through, the runners-up are still going strong and exclusively dating. They haven’t made things official yet, but they did confess their love for each other and dropped the L-bomb in the villa.

Kavan admitted during the final that he was completely “obsessed” with Jasmine, and nothing they’ve said since leaving suggests that’s changed. Considering how many people thought Casa Amor had finished them, this is actually quite the comeback.

Simba and Angelista – Exclusive

via Instagram

Third-place couple Simba and Angelista have also said “I love you” and are exclusively dating. Simba betrayed Angelista multiple times, spent what felt like half the series sleeping on the daybeds, and somehow they’re still together.

Against all odds, they’ve made things work and genuinely seem happier than ever. After meeting each other’s families and continuing their relationship back home, it looks like they’re properly giving this a go. Nobody saw this one coming halfway through the series.

Tommy and Yasmin – Exclusive

via ITV

Tommy and Yasmin narrowly missed out on the final, but they’re still very much together. They’re excited to finally do all the normal couple things they couldn’t do in the villa.

Tommy said, “We’re just excited to get out there and continue things exactly how they are, and keep building something hopefully very big.”

They’ve also said “I love you” and are exclusively dating. Things seem to be going pretty well for these two.

Mica and Samraj – Exclusive

via ITV

Everyone doubted Mica and Samraj, including plenty of dumped Islanders, but they’re still very much together after leaving the show.

Samraj confirmed they’re basically one step away from making things official, saying, “Boyfriend, girlfriend… not yet. But soon to come.”

Loads of viewers were convinced Samraj was about to ask Mica to be his girlfriend during the live final before Maya Jama interrupted him. Whether that was actually the plan or not, it definitely feels like it’s only a matter of time before they make things official.

Lola and Sean – Boyfriend and girlfriend (almost)

via ITV

Was anyone expecting anything different? Lola and Sean were basically attached at the hip from day one. They dropped the L-word in the villa, chose to leave before the final because they’d found what they came for, and nothing has changed since.

They’re still completely loved-up, with Lola already spending time in Ireland and even talking about moving to Dublin to be closer to Sean. Lola has also said she already sees Sean as her boyfriend, even though they haven’t officially put the label on it yet. During the live final, Sean also revealed he has a huge surprise planned to properly ask Lola to be his girlfriend.

They’ve even joked about marriage already. At this point, nobody would be surprised if they’re engaged by next summer.

Aidan and Priya – Exploring

via Instagram

Aidan and Priya went from close friends to romantic partners, then back to friends before getting dumped from the villa. Now they’re seeing where things go on the outside. They’re not exclusive yet, but they’re definitely exploring their connection. Basically, baby steps.

Aidan admitted, “I’m not going to lie, I actually would like to go out and have drinks and go for a meal, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Priya joked they might need Kavan and Jasmine there to help them along.

Ellie and Finley – Exclusive

via Instagram

Ellie literally left the villa for Finley. After he was dumped, she decided to walk out too rather than continue without him. Since getting home, they’ve been working out how to make long-distance work between Scotland and London, and have even discussed Ellie moving south.

They’ve also admitted they’re in love during Tyrique Hyde’s livestream. Cute!

Elicia and Ethan – Exploring

via ITV

Plot twist! Elicia and Ethan never actually coupled up in the villa, but sparks started flying afterwards. During the live final, Maya Jama asked them directly about the dating rumours, and neither of them exactly denied it.

Ethan laughed and said he’d “give her the exclusive” before confirming they’d been exploring a connection outside the villa. So they’re just getting to know each other right now.

Jordon and Martha – Split

via ITV

Jordon and Martha called it quits before they even left Mallorca. After trying to force a romantic connection, they both agreed they were much better off as friends. Nothing has changed since leaving the villa, so this one is very much over.

Robyn and George – Split

Love Island 2026 couple relationship status

via Instagram

Although Robyn and George briefly reconnected after the villa, things fizzled out pretty quickly. George has since been spotted kissing other girls on nights out, while both of them seem to be fully embracing single life. Safe to say this romance wasn’t built to last.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Omg, part of London is turning into a real-life Pokémon GO playground this August

You can even get free coffee for playing

Pokémon GO
Latest

Love Island’s Kav follows pretty much all of his co-stars, but the one he snubbed speaks volumes

Kieran Galpin

Absolutely brutal

Here are five essentials you *must* have to survive The Purge (aka a festival’s final day)

Mischa Denney-Richards

This is not an exaggeration

Love Island 2026 couple relationship status

Love Island’s over, so here’s every 2026 couple’s relationship status and who’s already split

Suchismita Ghosh

They’ve had so many ups and downs

I attended Love Island’s final: Here’s what the Islanders were like when cameras stopped rolling

Kieran Galpin

One Islander was completely different in person

Girl, people have clocked who Love Island winner Lorenzo followed first and it’s SO JUICY

Kieran Galpin

Sorry Julia

Jared Leto high school girls comment viral assault claims

Jared Leto’s old creepy ‘high school girls’ comment goes viral after sexual assault allegations

Suchismita Ghosh

‘That’s NOT a flex, sir’

Forget podcasts and interviews, Julia attended KCL graduation days after winning Love Island

Isabella Zbucki

She’s so real for this

Love Island winner Julia is only following very specific co-stars on Insta, and it’s very telling

Kieran Galpin

Drama is brewing

14 places in Liverpool you literally have to visit over summer

Bella Sanger-Davies

Graduated? Staying in Liverpool for summer? Here are our favourites to visit this summer

A third woman married to A Toxic Love Story’s Ian Diaz emerges, and they have kids

Kieran Galpin

She supports him wholeheartedly

Why did Bryan Kohberger do it? Psychiatrist breaks down possible motive for Idaho murders

Hayley Soen

‘A lot of rage…this was a very personal attack’

The Durham nightlife playlist: the tracks and artists you’re guaranteed to hear in each Durham club

Alice Chinchen

Some contenders for your next pres playlist x

How does sleeping with 154 men work while heavily pregnant? Bonnie Blue shares the graphic news

Kieran Galpin

‘I don’t want to let anyone down’

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s surprising height difference, and his honest feelings about it

Kieran Galpin

We’re here for the short king supremacy

Here’s the tea on LGBTQIA+ visibility at Durham University

Charlotte Morgan

From Fabs to Pride: A Tab guide to finding queer community, support and joy in Durham

Jared Leto’s gross on set behaviour with used condoms resurfaces after assault allegations

Kieran Galpin

His co-stars spoke out at the time

Lorenzo on Love Island 2026

Lorenzo follows all but three of the Love Island 2026 cast on Insta, and this feels targeted

Hayley Soen

He knows what he’s doing

Married lawyer placed on leave as viral TikTok captures him making out with much-younger employee

Kieran Galpin

It’s giving Coldplay concert CEO take two

Love Island 2026

It’s only been a couple of days, but already a Love Island 2026 girl has bagged a brand deal

Hayley Soen

The grind has begun

Drunk driver who killed Lancaster University student could be granted early release

Grace Chesworth

Under the proposed government early release scheme, the driver may only serve four of his eight year sentence