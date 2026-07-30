How does sleeping with 154 men work while heavily pregnant? Bonnie Blue shares the graphic news

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On July 4, Bonnie Blue successfully slept with 154 men whilst heavily pregnant with her first child.

Hundreds of men turned out for the Bonnie Blue bonkathon, so much so that some had to be turned away at the door. But surely, being heavily pregnant throws a few spanners in the gears? It can’t be easy.

“I was knackered,” Bonnie told The Tab after the stunt. “So I’ve been quite sick throughout my pregnancy. I thought it was just the first trimester, but it’s stayed with me”

Symptoms for Bonnie include dizziness and being lightheaded, so she was “quite nervous” ahead of the event.

She explained: “I don’t want to let anyone down, and as much as there’s not preasure, people would be completely understanding if I said ‘Look, sorry guys, I can’t keep going’ The day was fine.”

Though the day was fine and Bonnie felt as though she was putting said pressure on herself, she did have to make some minor changes to take her pregnancy into account. When things got too much and she needed to relax, she did more one-on-one experiences instead of in groups.

The former OnlyFans star further explained: “I’d go into doggy for a little bit so that I could catch my breath. I honestly sometimes find that handj*bs and blowj*bs are more tiring than the s*x, especially if they’re the one doing all the work. So I feel like this time I became more of a pillow princess.

“And of course my positions are a lot more limited now. I’m not as flexible or able to do half the positions I used to be able to do.”

Bonnie Blue’s pregnancy was the elephant in the room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonnie (@bonnieblue)

Though Bonnie could obviously take her pregnancy into account when planning and executing the stunt, she also had over 100 personalities to contend with. Thankfully, everyone was “super gentle” with her bump.

“They are super gentle, and I think it’s very different to the vision of these men that queue up. These h*rny, women beaters, abusive men, which everyone likes to make out that they’re paedos. It’s actually very different to the reality of when they’re in the room with me,” she told us.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue