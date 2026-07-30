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Zendaya and Tom Holland’s surprising height difference, and his honest feelings about it

We’re here for the short king supremacy

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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There are so many things to love about Zendaya and Tom Holland, but one of them is undoubtedly the way they handle their height difference. Simply put, they don’t care.

In a cracking story that will be a delight to tell the grandkids, Tom and Zendaya started dating when they were playing one of the most famous couples in comics, Peter Parker and MJ Watson.

In red carpet pictures over the years, the height difference is very notable. She looks like a bona fide goddess, and he’s just adorable next to her. It’s certainly helped the boy-next-door image that Peter Parker is known for.

So, what are their actual heights? Zendaya’s reported height is five foot 10, but some articles have it as high as five foot 10 and a half. Meanwhile, her boo Tom is around five foot eight, meaning their height difference is two to three inches. When you add heels into the mix, she really does tower over him, but the internet makes it sound so much more severe. It’s a bit of a non-issue, tbh.

For the most part, their height difference is talked about in a positive light. They might just be the most likeable celebrity couple.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Tom Holland and Zendaya had the best reactions to their height difference

At a Sirius XM Town Hall event in December 2021, Tom Holland and Zendaya were directly asked for their honest thoughts on the narrative around their height difference.

They both agreed it’s like thinly veiled misogyny, with Zendaya explaining: “This is normal too. My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”

Tom had an even better response, pointing out that most people are taller than him. During screen testing for the role of MJ in Spider-Man, he realised that most of his potential co-stars towered over him.

“I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests…you’d have to ask [director] Jon Watts this question, but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me,” he explained.

“I wonder whether that was a decision Jon had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was. To be fair, I am quite short, so maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

In other interviews, they joke about the height difference a lot. No one would bat an eye if it were him who was taller than her, just saying.

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Featured image credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Film Marvel Tom Holland Zendaya
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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