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Wow, everyone’s saying the same thing about Zendaya’s ‘otherworldly’ Odyssey red carpet looks

Once again, her red carpet premiere looks are insane

Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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Zendaya has everyone obsessed yet again as she stepped out in not just one, but two jaw-dropping outfits for the Odyssey premiere in New York last night (July 14th).

Zendaya and her stylist Law Roach have a well-established reputation for creating incredible, on-theme red carpet looks, but it seems like the Odyssey press tour has transformed the Euphoria star into a real-life fashion goddess.

Many TikTok users, including  creator @holdensmith962, highlighted the dramatic outfit change, with viewers calling Zendaya’s second look “otherworldly.”

Inside the star’s 10-minute quick change

@nicolebridget

First look at Zendaya as she heads to the NYC premiere of the Odyssey #zendaya #tomholland #spiderman #celebrity

♬ hate that i made you love me – Ariana Grande

The actress looked truly stunning leaving her hotel in a Pamella Roland Fall 2026 dress, before stepping out just 10 minutes later for the red carpet in an ethereal look from avant-garde fashion house Matières Fécales.

Zendaya later switched back to the Pamella Roland silk chiffon gown for the premiere’s after-party with her husband, Tom Holland.

People are already calling Z’s angelic gown ‘her best look yet’

Law revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that Zendaya’s red carpet look was over two years in the making. “I don’t even think the movie was made yet, and I wrote them and asked them to hold the look for us,” he explained.

“They held the look this entire time. They didn’t send it to anyone else.”

The queen of method-dressing?

@lilachilds

IN DEPTH Zendaya Oddysey press tour white eyeshadow makeup tutorial! Original look by Ernesto Casillas🪽 #zendayamakeup #makeupinspo #theodyssey #celebritymakeup

♬ original sound – Lila

This isn’t the first time one of Zendaya’s Odyssey get-ups has gone viral. Starring as the goddess Athena in Christopher Nolan’s IMAX blockbuster, Z’s method-dressing has involved everything from off-the-runway Schiaparelli to a pair of controversial 3,000-year-old gold disc earrings.

Just last week, the star’s “Greek Goddess” makeup at the London premiere basically broke the internet, inspiring hundreds of recreations of the iconic look.

One could definitely say that Zendaya and Law are doing “god’s work” with this iconic roster of looks – we certainly can’t wait to see what she pulls off next.

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Featured images via STEPHEN LOVEKIN/Shutterstock and TikTok @nicolebridget

More on: Celebrity Viral Zendaya
Anna Williamson | Entertainment
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