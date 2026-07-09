Anne Hathaway explains she spent a week prepping for the wrong role in The Dark Knight Rises

The actor spent was reading scripts for the wrong Batman villain

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Anne Hathaway has revealed she accidentally spent an entire week preparing for the wrong role before meeting Christopher Nolan, only to discover she’d completely misunderstood who she was supposed to be playing.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Anne admitted she thought she was being auditioned for The Dark Knight Rises to play Harley Quinn, but she was instead meeting for the role of Catwoman.

Given Michelle Pfeiffer’s iconic portrayal of Catwoman, Anne assumed Christopher wouldn’t be looking to cast the character again.

“I knew I was meeting with Chris for the female role in the Batman trilogy,” she explained. “I thought that I’d gamed it out, because I was just like, It can’t be Catwoman because Michelle Pfeiffer was so iconic… It’s going to be Harley Quinn!'”

Completely convinced she’d cracked the code, Anne said she threw herself into preparing for the part.

“I spent a week developing demonic Harley Quinn energy,” she laughed. “I was wearing weird jester flats and a striped top.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

The misunderstanding wasn’t cleared up until well into her meeting with Christopher.

“About two hours into our conversation, Chris is like, ‘So, the part’s Catwoman,'” Anne recalled.

Realising she’d spent the entire meeting channeling the wrong comic book villain, Anne said she had to completely reinvent herself on the spot.

“I was like, ‘Transform!’ I just then decided, ‘Well, this top is very sensual.’ And I was going to be very… like a psychopath. I changed personalities like a psychopath.”

Fortunately, the last-minute switch worked.

Anne landed the role of Selina Kyle, starring opposite Christian Bale in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Safe to say things worked out pretty well even if she spent the first week preparing to be the wrong Batman villain. As the film also marked the beginning of a long-running working relationship with Christopher.

She later reunited with the director for Interstellar and is set to appear in his upcoming epic, The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya.

Featured image via Instagram @annehathaway