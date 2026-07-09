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misunderstood Jasmine Love Island why

Sorry, not sorry! Everyone’s completely misunderstood Jasmine on Love Island, and here’s why

I don’t think she deserves half the hate she gets

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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I’m just going to say it: I don’t think any Islander this season has been more misunderstood than Jasmine on Love Island.

Has she made mistakes? Absolutely. Has she handled every situation perfectly? No. But somehow, every single thing Jasmine does gets picked apart in a way that nobody else’s does. And that’s where I think the conversation has gone completely off track.

Everyone in that villa has messed up this season. People have lied, kissed multiple people, led others on, said hurtful things behind people’s backs and made bad decisions. Yet somehow, Jasmine is the one who gets treated like she has to be perfect all the time.

That’s just not realistic.

The biggest example is the whole Jordon and Priya situation

via ITV

Loads of people are acting like Jasmine completely betrayed Priya, but that’s not actually what happened on screen. Jordon made it pretty clear that Jasmine was his first choice. Jasmine, meanwhile, kept saying Kavan was still her priority. She even told Jordon that if she got to know him, she’d want to do it respectfully because of where things stood with Kavan.

Then came the suggestion that everyone is now talking about. Jasmine suggested that if Priya liked Jordon, she could bring him back to the main villa. That way, Jasmine would still have the chance to get to know him afterwards.

Was that the best idea? Maybe not. Could Jasmine have handled it better? Probably. But suggesting someone brings a boy back is not the same as secretly pursuing him behind someone’s back.

People also forget that Priya already knew Jordon liked Jasmine more. Jasmine had also spoken to Priya about the situation. And even dumped Casa Amor bombshell Carlos has since claimed Priya was told more than once that Jordon’s main interest was Jasmine before the recoupling.

So when people act like Jasmine completely blindsided Priya, I just don’t think that’s the full picture.

Now, when Priya told Jasmine during Movie Night that the situation had hurt her feelings, Jasmine didn’t double down forever or refuse to listen. She explained how she saw it, apologised for making Priya feel that way and acknowledged that she hadn’t realised how it had come across. That’s what accountability actually looks like.

It doesn’t mean you never make mistakes. It means you listen, reflect and apologise when you realise you’ve hurt someone.

‘She did exactly the same thing’

via ITV

Another complaint I keep seeing is that Jasmine has no right to question Kavan because she “did exactly the same thing”. Again, I just don’t agree.

Kavan went into Casa Amor, kissed Charleen, cuddled her, shared a bed with her and made comments like, “Where have you been these past four weeks?” That’s a completely different situation.

Meanwhile, Jasmine never kissed Jordon. She never recoupled with him. She never came back into the villa claiming someone else was suddenly her number one. And she was still saying Kavan was her priority while being open to getting to know someone else if he came back.

Those two situations simply aren’t identical. You can absolutely criticise Jasmine’s decisions without pretending they’re exactly the same as Kavan’s.

The reality is that Jasmine has apologised when she’s got things wrong, owned up to her mistakes and shown plenty of vulnerability throughout the series. But every time Kavan saw Jasmine do something even slightly questionable, he smiled and celebrated. It felt like he was more interested in being right than fixing things.

He turned their relationship into a competition that Jasmine could never win.

You don’t have to love Jasmine. You don’t even have to agree with every decision she’s made. But I do think she’s become one of the most misunderstood Islanders this season.

She’s not perfect. She never claimed to be. But she’s just a human being who’s made mistakes, apologised for them and is still somehow being judged far more harshly than almost anyone else in that villa.

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More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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