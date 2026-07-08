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Priya first thing did before Love Island

Priya’s mates reveal the first thing she did before going on Love Island, and I’m so shocked

They also addressed whether she had a game plan

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Getting cast on Love Island is a pretty huge deal, and now Priya’s best friends have revealed what she did the moment she found out she was heading into the villa. And, unlike what loads of people have assumed, her first priority wasn’t coming up with a game plan.

Dumped Islanders have been pretty harsh about Priya. After Robyn left the villa, she claimed Priya was “not there for the right reasons”. Echoing that, Victoria said Priya is “not a girl’s girl” and that she “wouldn’t call her a friend”. Even George, who left the villa due to personal reasons, said that “Priya is full throttle”.

But now, Priya’s closest friends have shared what she actually did after finding out she was going on Love Island, and apparently it definitely wasn’t planning a strategy.

Speaking on Tyrique Hyde’s Kick livestream, Priya’s friends were asked whether she’d come up with any sort of game plan before entering the villa.

Tyrique asked, “I’m gonna ask a very direct question. When you guys found out that Priya was going on to the show, did you have a conversation about any sort of game plan whatsoever? Yes or no?”

“No game plan, no,” one of her friends replied.

Instead, they revealed Priya spent her time preparing for some of the fun parts of the show. “We helped her how to dance, though,” they explained. “She practised the Heart Rate Challenge. She practised the Heart Rate Challenge.”

@theclippingmafia

Tyrique Hyde asks priya friends what she did when she found out she was going on love island #fyp #loveisland #tyriquehyde #loveislanduk

♬ original sound – TheClippingMafia

They also revealed Priya had been getting ready for the villa talent show. “And a talent show,” they added. “And she’s singing Valerie by Amy Winehouse. She’s a good singer.”

Priya’s friends also shared their thoughts on her friendships in the villa. They said they were disgusted by how Mica had treated Priya, and claimed that Yasmin, Angelista, Ellie and Julia are the Islanders who have genuinely had her back.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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