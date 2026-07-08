‘Using her for clout’: The harsh truth about Simba and Angelista, from people who know them

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Some of the dumped Casa Amor Islanders have shared what they think of Simba and Angelista on Love Island and claimed he is playing one big game and using her for clout.

Simba made a grand gesture to try and win Angie back this week after messing up in Casa, declaring how much he likes her in a speech front of everyone. “I publicly humiliated her [by bringing Mara back to the main villa] so today I want to publicly uplift her,” he said.

She seems to be slowly forgiving him, but Carlos and Nevaeh think he’s playing one big fat game. Speaking on the Tea Time podcast this week, Carlos said: “I think he’s playing a game. I think in his mind he thinks that if he does what he does with Angie, that’s going to get him a ticket to the final. I think that’s what he wants.

“Because you see it all the time with Love Island. In Casa Amor, a girl gets her heart broken, and the guy always goes back. I think he’s trying to play that sort of card. And I think he’s been setting it up all season, and I always knew he was going to bring the a girl back. I knew it.”

Neveah agreed that he doesn’t necessarily want to get to the final, but he’s definitely in there for “clout” and has a “huge ego”. They both said that Angie deserves so much better than him.

“I don’t know what she sees in him, honestly. She’s such a nice girl. The days I spent with her honestly, the nicest girl,” Carlos said. Nevaeh added that she’s absolutely beautiful too, and claimed he’s using her as his “safety net”. The problem is she will always go back to him.

“Angie will always go back to Simba. She always will. I don’t know why, but she always will. I don’t know whether it’s because they built such a connection in the amount of days that they had, and the previous situation she had with Ope has made her think ‘Oh Simba because he’s better than Ope, he might be the one’ and then she’s just sticking with him,” Carlos continued.

“She is riding for this boy. She has fought for this boy for weeks. She’s cried. He’s messed up. She’s come back,” Nevaeh added. We’re seeing the same cycle play out again in real time right now. Is he really serious this time after his huge love speech? I’m not so sure.

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Featured image credit: ITV