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Viral girl who impersonated Ariana Grande on OnlyFans reveals humbling DM she got from singer

Ariana earlier called her ‘bizarre’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Paige Niemann, the influencer who impersonated Ariana Grande, has crawled from the woodwork in a new documentary about her life.

Rising to fame in 2019, when she styled herself as Ariana’s role of Cat Valentine in Victorious, Paige Niemann continued to make bank on looking eerily familiar to the singer. The backlash became increasingly fierce when she launched an OnlyFans.

Paige doubled down in 2024 with the release of Wicked, stepping fully into the role as Glinda in a move people called “creepy” and disrespectful.

@.godessgrande

this is getting out of hand @paige niemann I respectfully am asking you to stop💗 #arianator #arianagrande #fyp #paigeniemann #weird #scary #wicked #wickedthemusical

♬ original sound – Shami <3

Ariana Grande never explicitly addressed Paige, but she did tweet the following in 2019: “@knnewagb I just wonder why the cat voice/dialogue. I am sure she is the sweetest sweet sweetheart forreal!! But it’s definitely bizarre seeing people blend the two worlds lmao.”

In 2020, Ariana shared a video of someone slamming celebrity impersonators, adding her own comment reading: “Can this please also double as your impression of the ponytail TikTok girls who think doing the Cat Valentine voice and that wearing winged eyeliner and a sweatshirt is doing a good impersonation of me? Cause this really how it feels.”

Ariana Grande sent Paige Niemann a message

In more recent years, Paige Niemann has undergone a reverse transformation. She was spotted on a red carpet looking more like herself earlier this year.

In the six-episode doc entitled Turning the Paige, the former TikToker revealed the message she recieved from her idol.

Credit: Prime Video

Credit: Prime Video

It read: “i am flattered and i am sure you’re very sweet. but i just wanted you to know, i looked back a little ways on your page and i think someone should tell you if they haven’t today that you’re very beautiful as YOURSELF. without all the make up and trying to make your face look more similar to someone else’s and whatnot. i had to say it because it is the truth.

“Always do what makes you happy of course but if i didn’t say that to you, i’d regret it. you’re beautiful as you are. take care.”

Turning the Paige is available to stream on Prime Video and Apple TV.

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Featured image credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock and TikTok

More on: Ariana Grande Celebrity Influencers Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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