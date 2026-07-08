‘I left with my head held high’: Charleen talks about where she stands with Kavan after Love Island

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In her first interview after being dumped from Love Island 2026, Charleen Murphy has dished on all things her journey, and what happened between herself and Kavan. It was anything but smooth for her, being introduced to the main villa, and dumped within a matter of days.

Charleen entered the show as a Casa Amor bombshell, and had a connection with Kavan. He then brought her back to the main villa, leaving Jasmine single. This broke Jasmine’s heart, and after seeing what he’d done, Kavan decided to recouple back with Jasmine. Charleen was left single already, and dumped.

Now, she’s reflected on everything. Here’s what Charleen had to say after her Love Island 2026 journey came to an end.

‘I feel like it ended on a bad note’

When asked how she felt about leaving the villa, Charleen admitted it all ended with a sour taste for her. “I feel sad to be leaving Love Island. I feel like it ended on a bad note,” she said.

“I definitely found friendships over any kind of relationship, but I think that’s just the way it goes. The last thing I did was vent my feelings, which I’m glad I did. I’m glad I got to tell him how I felt, but it’s still bittersweet. My man definitely wasn’t in there.”

Charleen spoke about her initial connection with Kavan

Charleen had an initial spark with Kavan, which she admitted she hadn’t felt with someone for a long time. Talking of their connection, she said: “It was good. I haven’t liked someone in a long time, so it was nice to be able to like somebody again and feel that spark.

“It was just one of those instant feelings when you look at someone and it’s there. I honestly can’t remember the last time I felt that, so it was really special for me. Even though it didn’t work out, I’d rather have tried and expressed my feelings than leave wondering. I was honest with how I felt and I’m glad I was. I don’t have any regrets. Maybe it didn’t end how I wanted it to, but that’s life.”

How did Charleen feel about Kavan and Jasmine?

The obvious awkward thing was that Kavan was coupled up with Jasmine, which Charleen has said he was always very honest about.

“Kavan was really honest about having a connection back in the villa,” she explained. “He said that things were a bit rocky. Coming back in, though, I don’t think anything can prepare you for it.

“You can say you want to explore two connections, but actually doing it is really difficult. When he’s talking to me, Jasmine might be watching and worrying. When he’s talking to Jasmine, I’m worrying. It’s a really awkward thing to navigate. I think that’s something he should have thought about before bringing me back. That was on him, not me.”

‘Me and Kavan were over’

It doesn’t sound as though Charleen is hoping for Kavan to change his mind and turn back to her, as she admitted it’s all over now and said she left the show with her head held high. However, she did think producers might have allowed her to stay.

Charleen said: “Me and Kavan were finished and I knew he’d still want to explore things with Jasmine. I didn’t know if it was going to end with me being dumped or somebody coming in for me. Then Martha was picked by Jordon and that was it. Mara and I walked out with our heads held high.”

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