‘Trying to do better’: Mackenzie Shirilla is back with new statement from jail amid messy appeal

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Just when you thought The Crash and Mackenzie Shirilla was settled with her in jail, she has posted a new statement from prison amid her ongoing battle with appeals.

In a recent update, around two weeks ago, it was reported Mackenzie Shirilla had another appeal against her conviction denied. She has been serving her minimum of 15 years sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, and isn’t up for parole until 2037.

However, Mackenzie Shirilla has always maintained her innocence. That’s when she’s not *apparently* confessing all to fellow inmates, of course.

Amid her declarations of innocence, Shirilla has been appealing. She and her lawyers had claimed “there is medical evidence” that Shirilla “suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that could have caused her to black out while driving.” The appeal claimed her attorney didn’t properly investigate this possibility initially.

But this was thrown out. The appeal wasn’t even accepted for review. Now, this week, it’s been reported that she’s again asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider this decision. Initially, Shirilla had missed the deadline to submit her appeal.

On Tuesday this week (July 7th), her attorneys filed a new motion asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reconsider, saying the deadlines were confusing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

Mackenzie Shirilla has also released a new statement on Instagram, with a selfie taken from prison. The post said she is “trying to do better” and asked people to share petitions calling on her to be allowed a retrial.

In full, the post said: “Mackenzie is trying to do better every day and holding on to hope. Her post conviction relief was denied due to a deadline technicality. The decision has nothing to do with the contents of it, it was unable to even be reviewed. Her appellate lawyer missed a deadline by filing it one day late due to a leap year, which also makes HIM ineffective assistance of council.

“Mackenzie and her family (along with everyone’s help) will respectfully continue to do everything they can so that the merits of the brief can be heard, just as anyone else would do in their position. Keep sharing everything you can and please sign and share this petition for a fair re-trial. We ALL deserve fair representation and once you review her case you’ll agree she did not get that. Please click, sign, and share the petition in her bio. – Mackenzie Shirilla’s Support Team.”

The hashtag “wrongfully convicted” was added to the post. When Shirilla is due her first parole hearing, in September 2037, she will be 33-years-old.

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