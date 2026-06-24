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Update: Mackenzie Shirilla just had another appeal denied – here’s the brutal reason why

I bet she’s fuming

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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After launching yet another appeal against her conviction, Mackenzie Shirilla has been shunned by the Supreme Court.

After being found guilty of double murder, she has been serving her minimum of 15 years sentence at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville. She’s up for parole in 2037.

However, not long after The Crash on Netflix was released, it was revealed Mackenzie Shirlla had launched a fresh appeal. Mackenzie’s legal team said there was new evidence, and took the claim to the highest court in Ohio, the state’s Supreme Court.

It was claimed “there is medical evidence” that Shirilla “suffered from a pre-existing medical condition that could have caused her to black out while driving.” The appeal claimed her attorney didn’t properly investigate this possibility initially.

This mind you, has been completely thrown out. According to new court docs obtained by TMZ, Mackenzie’s appeal was not accepted for review. The docs are reported to have stated the judge disagreed with the appeal, and the court declined to accept jurisdiction over the case. Which basically means everyone involved declined to hear the case and it was dismissed. Brutal.

When 2037 rolls around and Mackenzie Shirilla is up for parole, that too will be tough. Her disciplinary records in prison show she’s constantly getting into trouble for various different rule breaks.

Mackenzie Shirilla

via Netflix

This isn’t the first time Mackenzie Shirilla has launched an appeal

Shirilla has tried – and failed – to launch an appeal on two previous occasions.

Mackenzie’s legal team made an initial appeal on September 25th 2023, and said there was not enough evidence to sustain her convictions. They also claimed multiple clerical errors were made during the trial. This was denied. A further appeal was made, but this one wasn’t even looked at.

Under Ohio law, a defendant has 365 days from the date of the trial transcript being filed with the court of appeals to make a petition for appeal. She filed her petition on the 366th day.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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