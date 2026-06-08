Body language expert on exact moment Mackenzie Shirilla was ‘performing’ during Netflix interview

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In a huge update last week, an inmate who has claimed they lived with Mackenzie Shirilla has alleged the convicted killer admitted to inmates the crash she is behind bars for was on purpose. Now, she’s been accused of lying again. A body language expert has said Mackenzie Shirilla “forced” emotions during her Netflix interview, too.

Mackenzie Shirilla has always maintained the 2022 car crash, when she was 17, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan was an accident. But, she is currently serving a minimum 15-year term after being found guilty of murder.

A prisoner has now come forward and claimed Shirilla told other inmates “Dom had to die” and that the crash was on purpose. A body language expert has also broken down the interview she gave with Netflix in The Crash, which was the first interview she’s ever given, and shared whether she was being truthful there. Here’s what the body language expert had to say about Mackenzie Shirilla.

Mackenzie Shirilla’s Netflix interview was an ‘Oscar winning performance’

A body language expert spoke to The US Sun, and broke down a bunch of TikToks Mackenzie Shirilla posted. Then, they turned their focus to the clips of her that we saw in the Netflix film, during her first interview.

In the film, Shirilla was seen walking into the camera frame and sitting down at a table, wearing her prison scrubs. “The fact that she’s sitting down, crossing her arms, immediately lets us know that she’s probably feeling uncomfortable about what’s about to happen there and needs to block off and self-soothing a little bit,” expert Logan Portenier said.

He then explained that Shirilla then activated her glabella – the smooth area of skin on her forehead located directly between the eyebrows and just above the bridge of her nose. He said this is to give the “impression” of empathy, but other tell-tale signs prove it wasn’t genuine.

“Her right eyebrow does not have the same activation as her left eyebrow,” he explained. “Her left eyebrow is doing the exact same expression that we saw [in a previous video]. Her right eyebrow is not. It’s an asymmetrical expression which lets us know this isn’t authentic empathy. This isn’t authentic pain or fear or grief that she’s feeling here. It’s forced.”

Logan went on to explain this “forced” emotion is also visible through the vein on the bottom half of Shirilla’s face. She also began pursing her lips, which is something she would do in her performative TikTok videos, where she wanted to control how she was being perceived.

Logan explained these behaviours and body languages are Shirilla trying to convince the audience she is upset about the situation she is in, and the victims’ deaths, but “her body is betraying her.”

He added: “And then when we get to this specific interview she’s talking at a lower register, she has a little bit more husky to her voice. Some of the verbal tics that she uses as well have shifted. And my immediate thought was, this has to be something about the performance that she’s obviously performing. She wants people to feel a certain way. And so she shifted her tone, her speaking differently as well to perhaps support that.”

At the same time this has been alleged, it’s been reported Shirilla has launched a fresh appeal against her conviction.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.