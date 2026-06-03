The sickening amount of followers Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining on Instagram since The Crash

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Since The Crash was released on Netflix, Mackenzie Shirilla has been gaining tens of thousands of followers on Instagram. Her account is still active, and the bio explains it is being run by her “support team”.

Mackenzie Shirilla maintains that the 2022 car crash, when she was 17, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan was an accident. The Crash shows evidence that was used against her in court, which suggests the opposite: She drove into the wall on purpose.

Now, she’s in prison for murder. However, her Instagram is still live and being updated, and people are following her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

Mackenzie Shirilla had just a few thousand Instagram followers before The Crash on Netflix

As The Crash was released on Netflix, Mackenzie Shirilla had just a couple of thousand followers on Instagram. Screenshots have been floating around of people seeing her with 2k followers. Now, however, her account is sitting at 44.2k, so she has already gained well over 4ok followers since the Netflix film was released.

The Crash was released just over two weeks ago, on May 15th. The biggest jump in followers Mackenzie saw was over the opening weekend of the Netflix doc – in the first four days after the film was released, she gained around 25k followers.

She’s expected to gain more and more followers in the coming days

According to InstaStatistics, if Mackenzie’s account continues to grow at the rate it is right now, she can expect to hit 50k followers in the next two to four days, and 100k in around three weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenzie (@mackenzieshirilla)

Mackenzie Shirilla has demanded her Instagram is kept up to date

Since she’s been serving her time, a number of the diva demands Shirilla has been making in prison have been revealed. One of which, is about her Instagram.

In one phone call, she told her mum: “And please don’t forget to change my Instagram bio. Try and get into that one Instagram account and change my name.” Her mum replied: “Ok, Kenzie, that may look bad right now. Ok, I’ll put free Kenzie on there but that’s gonna look bad.” Mackenzie then requested: “Alright do hashtag free Kenzie, hashtag innocent.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.