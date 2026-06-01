‘I love him’: Mackenzie Shirilla gushes over prison romance in newly released phone calls

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Mackenzie Shirilla is apparently getting involved in a bit of a prison romance, and has been happy to gush about the new boy in her life during phone calls with her mum.

Shirilla, who is now 21, was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she will spend the rest of her life in prison. Mackenzie is now incarcerated at the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville.

Since The Crash has been released on Netflix, there’s been more and more interest in her case. And with this, the phone calls she’s been having with her mum whilst behind bars. The first to go viral featured Shirilla and her mum Natalie laughing together about the fact her crime had been picked up by newspapers.

In newer calls, Mackenzie and Natalie Shirilla have been overheard talking about a romance Mackenzie is having in prison. She seemingly has loads of attention from boys, but one in particular she’s been in touch with more. According to TMZ, Mackenzie has an entire roster of pen pals, but could barely contain herself when talking about one guy – called Kevin.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Mackenzie Shirilla's apparently got no shortage of male attention behind bars … 'cause she's heard gushing in a newly surfaced prison phone call about all the guys she loves messaging from prison. pic.twitter.com/CubyI3VspY — TMZ (@TMZ) May 29, 2026

“I love him. I don’t know who that is, but I love him,” she said during one call, talking about Kevin. “I don’t know how old he is. I don’t even really care that much. I just love him. Like, he’s so fun to talk to. I like to message him.”

Mackenzie then name-dropped several other guys she has been enjoying talking to, including a Sam, a Steven and a Phil. “It’s all boys. That’s so bad,” she admitted. “Those are like my favourite people to message.”

Featured image via Instagram @mackenzieshirilla. The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.