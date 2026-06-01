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which Love Island 2025 couples together

Almost a year on, here’s which Love Island 2025 couples are still together

Shakira and Harry’s relationship is a huge surprise

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Happy Love Island day to everyone who celebrates! It’s time to look back at one of the most dramatic seasons of Love Island in recent memory and find out which 2025 couples are still together.

A lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling. And while some couples have sadly gone their separate ways, others are actually still going strong.

So, ahead of Love Island 2026, let’s take a look at which 2025 couples are still together and where they stand now.

Toni Laites and Cach Mercer

via Instagram

After Toni’s difficult situation with Harrison earlier in the series, many viewers weren’t sure whether she and Cach would recover. However, Cach chose to forgive her, and they rebuilt their connection, eventually becoming exclusive shortly before the final.

The public clearly loved them, with Toni and Cach going on to win Love Island 2025.

Sadly, things didn’t last. Seven months after their victory, they split.

Yasmin Pettet and Jamie Rhodes

via ITV

Despite having different views about their future plans, particularly when it came to having children, viewers loved Yasmin and Jamie’s chemistry and connection.

They finished third in the final and left the villa as an exclusive couple.

Unfortunately, their romance didn’t survive for long after returning home. Just days after attending the National Television Awards together in September 2025, they confirmed they were no longer seeing each other romantically. They also revealed that they had never officially become boyfriend and girlfriend after leaving the villa.

Harrison Solomon and Lauren Wood

which Love Island 2025 couples together

via ITV

No Love Island 2025 relationship was quite as dramatic as Harrison and Lauren’s. In one of the biggest moments of the series, Harrison chose to leave the villa after Lauren was dumped, with them reuniting shortly afterwards.

People hoped their love story would continue outside the villa, but sadly it wasn’t meant to be.

Lauren confirmed in November 2025 that the relationship had ended. Months later, Harrison appeared on Love Island: All Stars 2026, which came as a huge surprise.

Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley

Of all the couples from the final, Harry and Shakira have become one of the biggest success stories. Their relationship wasn’t exactly straightforward in the villa. Harry spent much of the series caught up in a love triangle involving both Shakira and Helena, even going exclusive with Helena before later admitting his feelings for Shakira never really went away.

Once they finally got together properly, though, they looked stronger than ever. They finished as runners-up behind Toni and Cach and have continued their relationship outside the villa.

Now, nearly a year later, they’re still going strong and have even moved in together.

Angel Swift and Ty Isherwood

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A post shared by Ty Isherwood (@tyishi98)

Despite arriving fairly late in the series, Angel and Ty quickly became one of the strongest couples in the villa. Angel entered as the final bombshell and immediately hit it off with Ty. Their relationship developed quickly, with them making things exclusive during their final villa date before reaching the final together.

Thankfully, things have continued to work on the outside. Almost a year later, Angel and Ty are still together and have also moved in together.

Meg Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams

which Love Island 2025 couples together

via ITV

Meg and Dejon definitely haven’t had the smoothest journey since leaving the villa.

They were together throughout most of the series and even made their relationship official during the show. Despite plenty of viewers questioning whether their romance would last, they left the villa very much in love.

However, seven months later, in December 2025, they announced they had split.

In April 2026, they appeared to have rekindled their romance after being spotted together again. However, the reunion didn’t last long.

As things stand, Meg and Dejon are no longer together.

Megan Forte Clarke and Conor Phillips

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A post shared by CONOR PHILLIPS (@cpeezy)

Megan and Conor’s story was one of the biggest surprises of the series. After being dumped from the villa earlier on, Megan returned as a bombshell with one goal in mind: Reconnecting with Conor.

Luckily for her, the feelings were still there. They coupled up again and looked stronger and stronger as the series progressed. Although they narrowly missed out on reaching the final, they left the villa in a really good place.

Things have only improved since then. In August 2025, Megan and Conor officially announced they were boyfriend and girlfriend.

The couple are still together and have even moved in together.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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