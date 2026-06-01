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I can’t keep up, so here are the SEVEN new features Spotify dropped this past month

The app went crazy in May

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Spotify went wild in May, dropping not one, not two but SEVEN new features. Here’s a full rundown of all of them, because I’m sure you missed some.

Your Party of the Year(s)

Spotify kicked off a month of new features with Your Party of the Year(s), which is like Spotify Wrapped but for all time. You can see all kinds of stats, including when your first day on Spotify was, the total number of unique songs you’ve listened to, the first song you ever streamed and your most-streamed artist of all time. Check yours here.

New tools to organise your listening

This one’s technically loads of new features in one, but Spotify has added some new tools to organise your listening. You can now easily remove and reorganise songs in the queue, edit multiple songs in a playlist in one go, organise your playlists into folders and download things in the background. So handy!

Spotify Reserved

One of the coolest new features is Spotify Reserved, but it hasn’t actually launched yet. The feature will reserve concert tickets for certain artists you love based on your listening. Basically, top listeners will be given priority access to tickets before anyone else, and the scheme will be starting in the US this summer.

Studio by Spotify Labs

Studio by Spotify Labs is a standalone desktop app that creates podcasts, playlists and audio briefings for you using AI, based on your life. “With your permission, it can take action on your behalf: researching topics, using a web browser, organising information, and helping complete tasks,” Spotify said. Interesting.

Create AI song covers

Another new AI feature that’s launching later this year will let people create fan-made covers and remixes of real songs. Spotify and Universal Music Group have teamed up on the new agreement, which will open up additional revenue streams for artists, but it’s going to be a paid add-on on top of Premium.

New options for audiobooks

If you’re a Spotify audiobook listener, you’ll be glad to hear they’ve had an upgrade too. A new prompted playlist will help you find your next listen, and there are brand new paid add-on tiers for every reader including family and student plans that give you more monthly listening hours.

Changes to podcasts

Podcasts have had a bit of an overhaul as well. For the first time ever, you can clip bits of podcasts and share them using the new scissors icon. It lets you select a certain part of the podcast, which gets saved in a folder called “Your Clips”. Then, you can send it to friends or post it on social media.

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Featured image credit: Spotify 

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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