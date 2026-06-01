I can’t keep up, so here are the SEVEN new features Spotify dropped this past month

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Spotify went wild in May, dropping not one, not two but SEVEN new features. Here’s a full rundown of all of them, because I’m sure you missed some.

Your Party of the Year(s)

Spotify kicked off a month of new features with Your Party of the Year(s), which is like Spotify Wrapped but for all time. You can see all kinds of stats, including when your first day on Spotify was, the total number of unique songs you’ve listened to, the first song you ever streamed and your most-streamed artist of all time. Check yours here.

Celebrating our 20th taking a look back at your first listens and all-time hits 💚 pic.twitter.com/CrVuZBf7PF — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 12, 2026

New tools to organise your listening

This one’s technically loads of new features in one, but Spotify has added some new tools to organise your listening. You can now easily remove and reorganise songs in the queue, edit multiple songs in a playlist in one go, organise your playlists into folders and download things in the background. So handy!

We support extremely organized listening habits around here 🤝📂 Which update are you trying first? pic.twitter.com/jc2T7O0On7 — Spotify (@Spotify) May 28, 2026

Spotify Reserved

One of the coolest new features is Spotify Reserved, but it hasn’t actually launched yet. The feature will reserve concert tickets for certain artists you love based on your listening. Basically, top listeners will be given priority access to tickets before anyone else, and the scheme will be starting in the US this summer.

Introducing Reserved. Concert tickets held just for you based on your listening 🎫 Stay tuned – Reserved tickets are coming to Premium users in the US. pic.twitter.com/BqGttMJHFI — Spotify (@Spotify) May 21, 2026

Studio by Spotify Labs

Studio by Spotify Labs is a standalone desktop app that creates podcasts, playlists and audio briefings for you using AI, based on your life. “With your permission, it can take action on your behalf: researching topics, using a web browser, organising information, and helping complete tasks,” Spotify said. Interesting.

We’re introducing Studio by Spotify Labs, a new app that can create personalized podcasts, playlists, and daily audio briefings from a simple prompt 💚 pic.twitter.com/uOfhHxO2B6 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 21, 2026

Create AI song covers

Another new AI feature that’s launching later this year will let people create fan-made covers and remixes of real songs. Spotify and Universal Music Group have teamed up on the new agreement, which will open up additional revenue streams for artists, but it’s going to be a paid add-on on top of Premium.

Spotify has struck a deal with Universal Music Group It'll let subscribers create AI-generated covers and remixes of songs. It will be the first time Spotify will allow users to produce AI content using its ⁠platform. pic.twitter.com/Tnkni8fMwp — Vidhi (@vidhisharmx) May 26, 2026

New options for audiobooks

If you’re a Spotify audiobook listener, you’ll be glad to hear they’ve had an upgrade too. A new prompted playlist will help you find your next listen, and there are brand new paid add-on tiers for every reader including family and student plans that give you more monthly listening hours.

More hours, more discovery, more story time. Here’s what’s coming for books on Spotify 📚 pic.twitter.com/6N6ZJ6tiGt — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 21, 2026

Changes to podcasts

Podcasts have had a bit of an overhaul as well. For the first time ever, you can clip bits of podcasts and share them using the new scissors icon. It lets you select a certain part of the podcast, which gets saved in a folder called “Your Clips”. Then, you can send it to friends or post it on social media.

Your favorite podcast moments, now easier to save and share 🎙️✂️Listeners can now clip and share the exact moments worth replaying on @Spotify. pic.twitter.com/QISXAgLhpA — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) May 27, 2026

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Featured image credit: Spotify