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Spotify just dropped another new AI feature nobody asked for and it sounds terrifying

It connects to your calendar, inbox and notes

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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Spotify has been launching a whole range of new features at the moment, and a few of them are related to AI. The latest one sounds absolutely terrifying.

It comes after the music subscription service announced it had teamed up with Universal Music Group last week on a new agreement that will let people create covers and remixes of real songs using AI. Nobody asked for it, and it’s getting absolutely rinsed. But this AI feature sounds even worse.

Spotify just announced Studio by Spotify Labs, a standalone desktop app that creates podcasts, playlists and audio briefings for you using AI, based on your life.

“Studio by Spotify Labs understands your Spotify taste across music, podcasts, and audiobooks, while also drawing on world knowledge to help you find the audio you want faster,” Spotify said in a press release. “With your permission, it can take action on your behalf: researching topics, using a web browser, organising information, and helping complete tasks.”

It can also connect to other tools on your computer, like your calendar, inbox and notes, to help create these personalised audios. Who wants Spotify to read their messages and notes? And see what’s coming up in their calendar? No thank you. This sounds petrifying.

“Studio by Spotify Labs can create a private daily briefing just for you, build a playlist for a long drive, or generate a short podcast on a topic you want to learn more about. It’s designed to be conversational, so you can refine your requests, adjust the vibe, or take things in a completely new direction whenever the mood strikes,” Spotify added.

The media that’s made for you stays in your Spotify library, and the streamer has already had to issue a disclaimer. They say that because it’s powered by advanced AI, it can “make mistakes” and “act in unexpected ways”. Of course.

Spotify said: “We encourage users to review requests and actions carefully and verify results before relying on them. As an early preview, some features and requests may not work perfectly yet, but we’ll continue to refine and improve the experience over time.”

People already hate it, with one person writing on Twitter: “Nobody wants this AI slop.” Someone else added: “Please remove all AI slop content from Spotify. It isn’t music, it’s an insult to actual musicians and we don’t want it.” Can we just go back to the days when social media was simple?

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Featured image credit: Spotify 

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Ellissa Bain | Trends
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