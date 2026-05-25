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Mackenzie Shirilla’s alleged ex-prison girlfriend shares new details about her life behind bars

‘She was just trying to grab a piece of fame’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Netflix’s The Crash has brought loads of attention back to the case of Mackenzie Shirilla, and now someone who claims she dated her in prison has spoken out about what she says Mackenzie was really like behind bars.

Shyann Topping, a former inmate who says she briefly dated Mackenzie while they were both incarcerated, has shared allegations about their relationship and claimed the version seen in the documentary was very different from the person she knew.

According to Shyann, Mackenzie was already talking about life after prison and had big plans for the future

“She said she was just gonna live it [if she gets out],” Shyann claimed. “Like she’s gonna go back to concerts. She’s gonna travel.

“She’s gonna be an influencer and write a book when she gets out about everything that happened. And she said it might take some time, but she’s gonna get out and live it again.”

Shyann told The US Sun that, at the time, she actually supported the idea because she was not fully familiar with the case and thought there was a chance the crash had been an accident.

“I thought, okay, if this girl really is innocent, it would be an amazing story to get out, write a book and blow up off of that and even honour your boyfriend and his friend,” she said.

But since leaving prison and learning more, Shyann says her view has changed completely. “Now I’m thinking, okay, she was just trying to grab a piece of fame,” she claimed. “I don’t think she would do any of that for the families if she got out.

She added, “I think she would throw up a big middle finger to them like, I got away with it.”

Shyann also alleged that Mackenzie believed she would not spend the rest of her life behind bars and stayed focused on what came next. Basically, she says Mackenzie acted as though release was always part of the plan.

At the same time, Shyann described her as social, busy and image-conscious inside prison. “It was always bubbly, smiley, happy, line-dancing every Friday. I’ve never seen her sad, honestly,” she claimed. “She just stays real busy all day.”

Shyann also alleged that Mackenzie cared a lot about her appearance

Mackenzie Shirilla ex details prison life

via Netflix

She claimed she would wake up early in the mornings, do her hair and makeup, and spend time doing art projects. “She would do art a lot…. would paint cups for people, paint people’s shoes, draw, stuff like that,” she said.

The former inmate also spoke about their relationship, which she claimed lasted around two weeks before her release. According to Shyann, Mackenzie wanted to see her regularly during yard time and would get upset if plans changed.

“If we did argue, it’s because I didn’t come outside on time or didn’t come outside for that yard,” she alleged. “And she’d like, ‘I was waiting for you. Where were you? Like, if this is how it’s gonna go, I just won’t talk to you.’”

Shyann further claimed Mackenzie became emotional about her leaving prison. “Mackenzie was upset that I was leaving,” she said.

“She would tell me all the time, ‘I wish we met sooner before you were about to get out. I wish you would have talked before this’.”

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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