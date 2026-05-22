Chilling texts between The Crash’s Mackenzie Shirilla and Dom Russo reveal ‘toxic’ dynamic

These messages were left out of the documentary

31 minutes ago

After The Crash, text messages between Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo have resurfaced, revealing the cracks in their relationship.

The relationship between Ohio-based teenagers Mackenzie Shirilla and Dominic Russo has been in the public eye since the release of Netflix’s The Crash documentary. Dominic was tragically killed in a car crash, alongside his friend Davion Flanagan. The driver of the car, Mackenzie, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

As part of the public court records, thousands of texts between Mackenzie and Dominic have been released, exposing the details of their relationship. This newly reported argument, obtained by The Tab, reveals the troubling dynamic between the pair. Dominic and Mackenzie had this conversation on the 14th of January 2020, two years before Dominic’s death.

The text messages reveal that Mackenzie and Dom had arguments often

MACKENZIE: “If u leave me, I’m going to flip out.”

DOMINIC: “I’m way too far. I wouldn’t even try.”

MACKENZIE:”Who even does this sh*t. You’re mean, you treat me like sh*, and I treat you like a f*cking God, and you do this to me?”

DOMINIC: “No, you just smother me. I’m breaking up with you.

MACKENZIE: “You make me feel like I have to do everything with you or I’m doing something wrong.”

MACKENZIE: “I just want to bang my head against the wall until I’m dead.”

DOMINIC: “Tbh this sh*t just happens so much that I don’t even care anymore.”

MACKENZIE: “Yeah that does happen to much maybe you should treat the girl who would die for you a

little better because when I’m f*cking gone your going to miss me.”

DOMINIC: “I rly would.”

Mackenzie then complained that Dominic had blocked her throughout the weekend so she couldn’t contact him.

DOMINIC: “No u spammed me the whole weekend.”

DOMINIC: “If i block u u just spam me more.”

DOMINIC: :And then we don’t GET ANYWHERE.”

Mackenzie Shirilla is currently serving a 15 year prison sentence for two counts of murder, and will be elegible for parole in 2037.