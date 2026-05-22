The annoying reason it sometimes says there’s a reply on Twitter but nothing shows up

5 hours ago

Have you ever opened Twitter, seen a post has had one reply and clicked to read the comment, but then there’s nothing there? It happens all the time and it’s so annoying, but why? Here’s what’s really going on.

A tweet has gone viral sharing this exact problem with the caption: “The most annoying thing on Twitter.” In the comments, someone said: “Glad to know I am not the only one this happens to.” Another agreed: “I sometimes wonder where the comment disappeared to.” So, why does it do that?

Well, there are actually five different possible reasons. Firstly, the reply on a tweet might not show because it’s been deleted and the number just hasn’t updated yet. Makes sense. Quite a lot of the time, it also happens because the reply comes from a private account that’s not following you, so you can’t see the reply. That’s probably the most common one.

Sometimes, it’s also because the reply was hidden or filtered for whatever reason, too. Or, it has been removed by Twitter because it’s sensitive content that broke their community guidelines, or has been reported by someone. Alternatively, there might just be a glitch or connection issue, and the reply simply isn’t loading.

There’s no way of telling exactly why that particular tweet isn’t showing, but it’s always one of these five reasons. So, at least you know you’re not going crazy.

The most annoying thing on Twitter pic.twitter.com/IXtbFc6wp2 — ☔ (@Whotfismick) May 4, 2026

It’s one of many questions going viral on Twitter right now that people are realising they don’t know the answer to. Like, what is that black dot next to the camera on an iPhone, and what is that white bit on your nails? Every day is a school day at the moment.

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Featured image credit: Twitter