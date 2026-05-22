The Tab

Creator responds as ‘slavery simulation’ game that allows you to ‘whip black people’ goes viral

Yes, it’s as awful as it sounds

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Plantation Simulator, a slavery/farm simulation game, went viral after someone screenshotted the description of the game on Steam.

Earlier this month, indie game developer FzzyBzzy published a farming simulator that has received significant negative attention. The game’s core premise is similar to games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley: farming crops and earning rewards for it. But it has a racist twist – the mature content warning highlights a distrubing feature in the game.

“In this game, you will be whipping black people to keep your farm productive. If you whip your black person too much, they will die,” the content warning said.

This understandably led to widespread backlash across the gaming community, as people pointed out that this racism directly violates Steam’s guidelines. Steam allows independent game developers to publish games on its platform, but they have to meet the community guidelines and follow the rules.

Steam’s guidelines is against: “Hate speech, i.e. speech that promotes hatred, violence or discrimination against groups of people based on ethnicity, religion, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation”

The creators have finally responded, but no it’s not an apology

After the viral criticism of the game, developer FzzyBzzy has changed the description of the game to emphasise a focus on “new age” American plantations – whatever that means.

“Step into the boots of a determined plantation owner in Plantation Simulator, a simple yet satisfying farming simulation set in America’s NEW AGE plantation era!” the new description says. “Your goal is simple: grow crops, manage your FRIENDS, and turn your plantation into a thriving farm! But don’t worry! It’s all fair and happy!”

via Steam

The mention of whipping black people is also removed from the content warning, now saying: “In this game, your friends wear bikinis and you can give them little kissies.”

Despite these changes, many people are horrified that this game was ever even allowed on Steam, and its virality has made it popular amongst “edgy” racist creators on X. It currently has over 200 reviews and the response is labelled as “mixed”.

The developer released a statement, not apologising for the racism but announcing the adjustments.

“Hi gamers! We’ve listened, and we heard YOU! We’ve fixed ALL the issues you’ve been wanting! We’ve added hearts and little kisses for your friends as you become the best new age plantation owner ever!”

Steam did not respond to a request for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Steam/X

More on: Gaming US Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Fox News man in a mask

Wait, did Fox News actually just interview a man in a mask? The bizarre theory explained

The missing context behind shocking viral video of girls hurling water bottles at Zayn Malik

We’re so back: Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced some major changes and players are hyped

Latest

Lancaster Moonlight Walk to return this year

Isabella Frost

St John’s Hospice is holding a sponsored walk to raise money

Game on: The Tab Tries an interview with McFly’s bassist at Fanta x Xbox event

Amy Laird

The Lancaster Tab and London Tab came together to interview Dougie Poynter where we talked all things gaming and music

Meet the University of York grad who turned an internship into a financial planning career

Esme Hills

George Smart studied mathematics alongside the internship programme

Creator responds as ‘slavery simulation’ game that allows you to ‘whip black people’ goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Yes, it’s as awful as it sounds

After all these years, I’ve just found out what that black circle by the iPhone camera is

Ellissa Bain

It has a very important purpose

Jury fails to reach verdict in Manchester airport assault trial

Alisa Pasha

Police have been left ‘disappointed’

Revealed: The Russell Group vice-chancellors who got a pay rise the same year their unis announced redundancies

Esther Knowles

At least 12 Russell Group vice-chancellors received pay rises last year while their universities cut hundreds of academic and support staff between them

I asked ChatGPT who the biggest MAFS Australia villain is, and it went so deep it’s brutal

Hayley Soen

It named people in five different categories of villain

New Spotify feature lets you create AI song covers and it’s getting absolutely rinsed

Ellissa Bain

‘This is an abomination’

The huge format and logistics changes MAFS is looking into to ‘save the show’

Hayley Soen

These would completely change the show as we know it

Gia sets the record straight on losing her job after MAFS Australia with shock revelation

Ellissa Bain

This is messy

KCL study finds a third of students think AI will remove jobs and cause social unrest

Daisy Lewin

It surveyed 1,000 university students across England, Scotland, and Wales

Fox News man in a mask

Wait, did Fox News actually just interview a man in a mask? The bizarre theory explained

Hayley Soen

I’ve never seen something so strange

The missing context behind shocking viral video of girls hurling water bottles at Zayn Malik

Ellissa Bain

People at the event were really angry after a huge change

Here’s where to take your situationship in the Toon

Alexandra Friend

Navigating Newcastle’s most confusing romance tier? We’ve got you x

The Boys creator confirms Dominique McElligott ‘quit’ acting, after on set ‘bullying’ rumours

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She hasn’t acted in anything since The Boys

What’s on in Newcastle this summer? Food Battles, beach days and everything in between

Charlotte Walsh

2026 is the new 2016 so prepare for the best summer of your life

VOTING NOW OPEN: Lancaster’s top 50 BNOC contenders have been revealed

Izzie Sanders

How many of these names do you recognise?

Eurovision moments as things only Lancs students will understand

Grace Chesworth

Are you really a Lancaster student if you don’t understand at least 10 of these?

Before edits via YouTube

Lancaster University lecturer writes episode of CBeebies show Zog

Martha Munro

The episode is out now on BBC iPlayer