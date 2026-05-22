Creator responds as ‘slavery simulation’ game that allows you to ‘whip black people’ goes viral

Yes, it’s as awful as it sounds

3 hours ago

Plantation Simulator, a slavery/farm simulation game, went viral after someone screenshotted the description of the game on Steam.

Earlier this month, indie game developer FzzyBzzy published a farming simulator that has received significant negative attention. The game’s core premise is similar to games like Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley: farming crops and earning rewards for it. But it has a racist twist – the mature content warning highlights a distrubing feature in the game.

Hey @Steam wtf is this shit on your platform? pic.twitter.com/QXMYhNJKc4 — MoonieOS (@Moonie__OS) May 20, 2026

“In this game, you will be whipping black people to keep your farm productive. If you whip your black person too much, they will die,” the content warning said.

This understandably led to widespread backlash across the gaming community, as people pointed out that this racism directly violates Steam’s guidelines. Steam allows independent game developers to publish games on its platform, but they have to meet the community guidelines and follow the rules.

Steam’s guidelines is against: “Hate speech, i.e. speech that promotes hatred, violence or discrimination against groups of people based on ethnicity, religion, gender, age, disability or sexual orientation”

The creators have finally responded, but no it’s not an apology

After the viral criticism of the game, developer FzzyBzzy has changed the description of the game to emphasise a focus on “new age” American plantations – whatever that means.

“Step into the boots of a determined plantation owner in Plantation Simulator, a simple yet satisfying farming simulation set in America’s NEW AGE plantation era!” the new description says. “Your goal is simple: grow crops, manage your FRIENDS, and turn your plantation into a thriving farm! But don’t worry! It’s all fair and happy!”

The mention of whipping black people is also removed from the content warning, now saying: “In this game, your friends wear bikinis and you can give them little kissies.”

Despite these changes, many people are horrified that this game was ever even allowed on Steam, and its virality has made it popular amongst “edgy” racist creators on X. It currently has over 200 reviews and the response is labelled as “mixed”.

The developer released a statement, not apologising for the racism but announcing the adjustments.

“Hi gamers! We’ve listened, and we heard YOU! We’ve fixed ALL the issues you’ve been wanting! We’ve added hearts and little kisses for your friends as you become the best new age plantation owner ever!”

Steam did not respond to a request for comment.

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Featured image via Steam/X