5 hours ago

Today in bizarre stories taking over the internet is a theory that Fox News just interviewed a man in a mask. Yes, really.

This week, retired Vice Admiral Robert Harward was interviewed as part of a discussion surrounding Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran. However, nobody was giving any attention to what the Navy SEAL was actually saying. Instead, eyes were locked on his neck. Countless clips from the interview have gone viral.

People have said it appeared the 69-year-old former Vice Admiral was wearing a rubber neck. And, to be fair, the clips that are now all over Twitter and YouTube do look a bit odd. People noted there was a line on his neck, and at some points it almost created the look of a full hole.

Holy shit why is this man on Fox News wearing a literal CIA mask pic.twitter.com/RQazYIrgDq — BLAIRE WHITE (@BlaireWhite) May 21, 2026

“Many have asked me what the hell is going on with this US Navy Admiral who appears to be wearing a skin mask on Fox,” one person said. “I reviewed the raw broadcast (aired Tuesday) to confirm it’s not edited or AI-generated, and it’s… strange. I can’t explain it.” Another added: “What in the Jim Carey have I just been looking at?”

A further comment said: “This is the first time I’ve seen one of these ‘they’re wearing a mask’ conspiracy theories that I actually find believable because that’s NOT natural.” One more: “Are we going to pretend dude isn’t wearing a mask ……”

Folks I mean this in the least conspiratorial way possible… does anybody know why this man is wearing (what looks like) a MASK?! Photo on the right is also of “him”… 😳 pic.twitter.com/cyyx6ThHFt — David Nino Rodriguez (@ninoboxer) May 21, 2026

So, was he a man in a mask?

Fox News and Robert Harward are yet to comment on the theory, but we do have *some* sort of answer. Considering Twitter, or now X shall we say, is run by the actual Elon Musk, who probably thrives on theories such as this, his AI tool Grok has debunked the viral talk.

When someone asked Grok to explain why his neck looks the way it does, it said: “That’s Vice Admiral Robert Harward (Ret.), a real U.S. Navy SEAL veteran and former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command. He’s a frequent Fox News analyst on Iran and national security. No literal CIA mask—just the studio lights hitting his bald head in a way that’s sparking the meme. Standard expert guest.”

Someone then replied to Grok: “What about the unnatural gap at the base of his neck as seen in this picture?” It replied: “That’s just normal neck skin, shirt collar, and studio lighting/shadow creating the line you’re seeing—common in TV close-ups, especially with his bald head and jacket setup. No mask or unnatural gap; Vice Admiral Harward is a real person appearing as himself on Fox News.”

Sure thing.

Featured image via Fox News/YouTube. For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.