The missing context behind shocking viral video of girls hurling water bottles at Zayn Malik

5 hours ago

Videos have gone viral that show two girls throwing their water bottles at Zayn Malik, and here’s the missing context behind the shocking moment.

It happened on Thursday night at Zayn’s fan Q&A event in London, where two girls launched their water bottles right at the singer’s head as he was walking out. The event was at Banquet Records in Kingston, and people were angry because Zayn didn’t turn up to the first event, then changed the scheduling at the final minute.

There were due to be separate Q&As at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm, but Banquet Records announced that the 4pm and 6pm events would be merging in a statement shared on Twitter at 6.15pm, two hours after the first event had been due to start.

The most clear footage of when two bottles were targeted at ZAYN. One of which caught ZAYN with water but the bottle itself struck his employee. pic.twitter.com/EAVcs2DNP6 — Zayn Tingz (@ZaynsTingz) May 21, 2026

“Due to a last minute scheduling conflict, the 4pm and 6pm events will be merged. Don’t worry – the venue will still be within safe capacity. If you have tickets for both the 4pm and 6pm shows, you will be refunded for one event, if you have entered the venue,” they said.

“Email [email protected] with ‘ZAYN merge’ as your email subject. You’ll need to include both you 4pm and 6pm order numbers. Apologies for the obvious inconvenience here, due to circumstances beyond our control.”

People were fuming, because they had been waiting outside the venue for hours by this point, and now couldn’t get to the barricade. “My friend who was waiting for the 6pm event was in front of the line and as the events are merged, she is now at the back because the 4pm people are before her, I know it’s not your fault but it’s so unfair,” one person said.

Omg zayn is so incredibly unprofessional please never work w/him again!!!!! 😭 — 🫧 (@kinggyonce) May 21, 2026

Someone else wrote: “I love him but this is embarrassing. Three hours delay, merging two events, cramming people. Zayn, babe, get your sh*t together. It’s not the first time, or the second, or the third.”

“Just so insanely disrespectful to his fans, to venue staff, to his team, literally everyone if he doesn’t want to be a celebrity, he doesn’t have to be,” a third person added. They didn’t reveal why the 4pm and 6pm events were merged, but people are speculating it’s because Zayn was late.

People are calling the singer extremely “unprofessional”. It comes after he cancelled his 22 US and UK tour dates earlier this year after being hospitalised due to a mystery illness related to his heart. He has now cut the 31-date tour to just nine shows across the UK and South America.

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Featured image credit: Twitter