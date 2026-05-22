The Boys creator confirms Dominique McElligott ‘quit’ acting, after on set ‘bullying’ rumours

5 hours ago

The creator of The Boys confirmed that Dominique McElligott, the actress who plays Maeve, has “retired” from acting, resurfacing rumours of bullying on set.

Action series The Boys has come to a close, and showrunner Eric Kripke is sharing what could have been in the finale. One possibility he has opened up about was bringing back the iconic Queen Maeve, who died at the end of season three.

“I would have loved to have had Maeve. I was in conversation with Dom. We still email once in a while. She’s mostly retired from acting, and her schedule didn’t work out,” Eric said in an interview with Gold Derby. “It was all a very friendly, non-controversial thing. I was like, ‘If we wrote it, would you do it?’ And she’s like, ‘I’m kind of out of it, and I’m busy, and unfortunately I can’t, but send everyone my love.’ That was sort of it.”

The confirmation that Dominique has stepped away from acting has brought back attention to allegations of bullying on the set of The Boys. Insider account @Vought_HQ, who claimed to have sources working on set, brought these allegations to The Boys viewers two years ago. They alleged Homelander actor Antony Starr bullied Dominique.

Eric Kripke says he tried to get Dominique McElligot to return as Maeve in ‘THE BOYS’ Season 5 but it didn’t work out. “She’s mostly retired from acting and her schedule didn’t work out.” (Source: https://t.co/DLp5wKaOhe) pic.twitter.com/u7NhjRuZW7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 20, 2026

“A former actor of the show I spoke with regularly told me he bullied Dominique relentlessly and would be very inappropriate with the female guest stars,” they claimed. “I’m not saying who told me because that will reveal who this actor is, and it’s not fair to reveal them without permission.”

In another story, they continued: “I was told by someone in costumes that Antony Starr bullied Dominique McElligott so bad that she left the industry and would always fly back home instead of being with the cast because of him.”

The Tab was unable to confirm these claims, and neither Dominique nor Antony has publicly acknowledged these rumours. The Tab have reached out to Antony Starr for comment.

Dominique hasn’t acted in anything since The Boys and stays off social media. Hopefully, she’s living her best, private life!

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Featured image via Prime Video