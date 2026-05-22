The huge format and logistics changes MAFS is looking into to ‘save the show’

These would completely change the show as we know it

4 hours ago

This week, it was announced that Channel 4 has commissioned an external review into contributor welfare on Married at First Sight UK. This came after three brides made s*xual misconduct claims, with former cast members claiming they were assaulted while filming took place. Now, MAFS producers are said to looking into some pretty considerable format changes to save the show.

It’s been reported MAFS is still looking into ways to make the new spin-off Second Marriage at First Sight still work. The show was announced earlier this year, and will involve former cast members from the UK and Australia returning to marry new strangers once again.

According to The Sun, production company CPL is still keen to push on with the programme, and implement drastic changes to the format to improve its safeguarding. If they work, there’s all the chance these changes could help to save the main show, too.

A source said: “CPL is doing all it can to make Second Marriage At First Sight go ahead, however they are looking at major format changes following the r*pe and s*xual assault allegations.

“One of the options being discussed by production is having separate female and male sleeping quarters. It would mean all the brides and grooms will live in the same accommodation as they do now, but the women and men will sleep separately come bedtime.

“Logistics are still being discussed but it could be via two bedroom apartments or more of a Love Island villa style set-up with shared bedroom for women, and a shared bedroom for men. All options are on the table.”

Other measures to protect cast members will include installing fixed rigged cameras in apartments and bedrooms, and upping the number of security and welfare staff. The insider said all staff will be trained more extensively in trauma.

As it stands, series six of the show, that was set to air later this year, is still up in the air. A spokesperson for MAFS UK told The Tab it has been filmed, but no decision on whether it will air has been made. A decision will not be made until the results of the review have been announced.

A MAFS spokesperson told The Tab: “No decision has been made on the broadcast of MAFS UK series six. We have just announced an external review into contributor welfare on MAFS UK and we need to see what that finds before deciding what happens next.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson added: “Whilst we’re in pre-production, we’ve not yet begun filming on Second Marriage at First Sight. Any findings from our review will be incorporated into the production.”

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