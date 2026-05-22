The Tab

Lifesaver Glasgow student saves man during an exam

Rachel Kerr explains the importance of first-aid training as it could come in useful in emergency situations

Amy Maitland | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Many of us would like to think that faced with a life or death situation, we would spring into action. However, the reality is that due to the bystander effect and simple shock, many individuals would be frozen when faced with a stranger experiencing a medical emergency. Despite these odds, 23 year old Rachel Kerr, performed crucial CPR during her higher biology exam, commenting “Most people were frozen, they didn’t know what to do, I think seeing that made me realise I needed to do something.”

Rachel Kerr is a sports therapy student at the the City of Glasgow College. She was sitting her higher biology exam when two students burst into the room looking for help as a man had collapsed in another room. Rachel immediately and bravely cast her mind to performing CPR that she had learned from her training in the course of her studies. She commented on this moment stating “I just remember thinking: what do I need to do first?”.

Others contacted emergency services while Rachel began to perform CPR, where she gained access to a defibrator. Rachel emphasised that she was able to perform the CPR successfully due to the actions of multiple other women who stepped in where necessary, for example in procuring the aforementioned defibrator at the scene. Thanks to their collective fast thinking, the man became responsive before emergency services arrived at the scene.

Despite the high stress nature of the incident, Rachel decided to finish her exam following the incident. Commenting that her ambition is to continue studying sports therapy before progressing to Glasgow Caledonian University to study physiotherapy.

via Unsplash

After the incident Rachel didn’t describe herself as a “hero”, she used that reflection to emphasise the importance of first-aid training to the masses. This allows citizens to step up to such a daunting task feeling confident in their skills, which ultimately saves lives.  “It shows how important first aid training is,” she commented. “Even basic knowledge can make a difference.”

She further credited Glasgow City College’s curriculum for preparing students for such high pressure scenarios. The college’s sports therapy department conducts rigorous practice, allowing students to practice chest compressions as well as use defibrators in an effort to simulate real emergency situations. In particular, Rachel credited Liam Smyth, and the general teaching staff for instilling the importance of staying calm in such situations. “CPR is something the lecturers really care about because they know how important it is,” she commented.

Rachel believes that mortality rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests would fall drastically if people received first-aid training and were confident within it. “If you’ve done your training, trust it,” she commented. “And if you haven’t, learn it. It doesn’t take long, and one day it could help save somebody’s life.” She also took time to emphasise the importance of defibrators being accessible in the public for such situations. Currently, they are only used on a minority of cases, although they have been proven to increase the chances of survival in cardiac arrests. “Defibrillators save lives,” Rachel commented “They’re absolutely worth having.”

The main message that Rachel hopes to emphasise is that helping in emergency situations is not about proving heroism, but is merely stepping up and being confident enough to act when someone is in need.

Featured Image via Unsplash

Amy Maitland | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Over half of students aren’t attending lectures: Why Glasgow students are missing class

Volunteering at university in Glasgow is much easier than you realise

Here’s why Glasgow students should volunteer for Childline

Latest
Wikipedia Commons

Research and academic staff included in recent GCU jobs cuts

Scarlet Morrison

While Glasgow Caledonian’s plans to cut 100 jobs remains ‘unchanged’, its targeted expansion now includes academic and research staff

Glasgow student thought she had a cold before being diagnosed with aggressive blood cancer

Georgia French

What began as constant colds and exhaustion for one Glasgow student turned out to be a life-threatening leukaemia diagnosis

Lifesaver Glasgow student saves man during an exam

Amy Maitland

Rachel Kerr explains the importance of first-aid training as it could come in useful in emergency situations

Rosie Graham in The Crash on Netflix

Inside the influencer life of Rosie Graham, Mackenzie Shirilla’s friend who featured in The Crash

Hayley Soen

She does fitness videos for her 1million YouTube subscribers

Mackenzie Shirilla complains about life in prison in newly released call after The Crash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘I don’t need to be rehabilitated’

We read your funniest Overheard at Durham requests and questions…

Charlie Breay

And here are our favourites

We assigned each new Noah Kahan song a Durham cry spot

Lucy Klijn

Because we’re sure you were wondering…

Navigating life after Durham: A graduate’s perspective

Akansha Beck

From missing Durham to balancing the pressures of real life, graduate life isn’t linear

The image shows a view of the Parkinson building at the University of Leeds

Leeds named University of the Year at the Education North Awards

Toby Almond

Leeds Beckett, the University of Sunderland and the University of Lancashire also took home awards

Spotify launches new ‘Reserved’ scheme – where you’ll be rewarded with tickets for supporting artists

Hayley Soen

Yes, concert tickets will be put aside for top fans

Here’s the ultimate guide to the best summer walks around Lancaster and Morecambe

Isabella Frost

Why not take advantage of the upcoming sunshine and have a break from exams?

Leeds University receives special visit from the Irish President

Abbie Latymer

The visit to the university marks the end of the president’s first official visit to Great Britain

Here are the five worst things you can do as a Lancaster University student

Isabella Frost

Let’s be honest, we’ve all done at least one of these

Here’s where all the MAFS Australia 2026 couples stand with each other, six months on

Ellissa Bain

It’s pretty bleak

Marriage reality shows need to change, and the MAFS UK and Love Is Blind allegations prove why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Brides from both shows have spoken out

What your phone *actually* does when it’s in low power mode, because honestly who knew

Hayley Soen

Not me x

2026 Love Saves the Day outfit predictions

Katy Bright

Bristol, this is our Met Gala

Man accused of murdering Southampton Uni student says he feared attack from his own blade

Jessica Owen

Henry Nowak was returning home from a night out when he was fatally stabbed by Vickrum Digwa

Strange reason the calendar suddenly skipped forwards in October 1582 and 10 days vanished

Ellissa Bain

You’ll see it if you scroll back that far

Royal Geography Society honours two Bristol academics

Scout Wyatt

Professor Danielle Schreve is awarded the royal society’s 2026 Busk Medal and Professor David Richards named Honorary Fellow