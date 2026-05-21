Spotify launches new ‘Reserved’ scheme – where you’ll be rewarded with tickets for supporting artists

5 hours ago

Spotify has just announced it will soon be unveiling a new scheme called Spotify Reserved, which rewards listeners for being top supporters of artists. Basically, tickets for concerts and gigs will be set aside for top listeners. Yes, really.

Getting tickets to concerts and tours right now is hell. You spend forever in a queue, and half the time leave empty handed. And yes, this is mostly down to people getting tickets to resell them afterwards, it’s not even like you’re queuing behind genuine fans. Well, that could soon be a thing of the past.

Reserved is a new experience for eligible Spotify Premium subscribers (ages 18+). It will start in the US, with more markets to follow. With Reserved, Spotify will identify an artist’s most dedicated fans and hold two tour tickets for them. They get a reserved window to purchase before tickets are on sale to the general public.

Plus, there are no added fees from Spotify. It almost feels too good to be true.

How does Spotify Reserved work?

Spotify will identify *real* superfans, based on factors such as streams, shares, and other Spotify activity, and it will also monitor the activity of Premium users to ensure these are real human fans and not bots. If you’re one of an artist’s most dedicated fans, you’ll have the opportunity to purchase two tickets during a dedicated window, typically around a day.

Availability will vary by artist, tour, and location. Eligibility is based on your engagement with the artist on Spotify and where you’re located, so you need to make sure your preferred location is enabled in the Live Events Feed and your notifications are turned on.

The feature will starting this summer, and newly announced tours for select artists will be able to dedicate tickets to true fans through Reserved.

If you’re eligible for tickets, you’ll receive an email and an in-app notification. To make sure you don’t miss your offer, make sure you turn on notifications for live concerts and events, keep your app updated, and enable location settings for Spotify.

Up to two concert tickets on the tour will be available for you to purchase during a dedicated timeframe (about a day). Complete your purchase on a ticketing partner’s platform during that window.

Reserved offers are based on the tour’s locations, so if a tour isn’t coming to your area, you may not receive an offer. If you do receive one, you can buy tickets for any show on the tour and you’ll choose your date, location, and seats at checkout. Ticket types, seating options, and availability will vary by show.

I can’t actually believe it?!

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