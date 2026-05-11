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Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

It’s so pretty

Ellissa Bain | Trends
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It’s 2026 and people are only just discovering that you can change the Spotify app to light mode. Yep, really. The music app is usually black, and has been ever since it launched in 2008, but you can change it so that the whole thing is white instead. As a light mode girlie through and through, I’ve been fully converted. It looks so pretty! Here’s exactly how to do it on an iPhone.

This is how to change your Spotify app to light mode, step by step

First, you need to make sure your iPhone is set to light mode. To do this, go to Settings > Display & Brightness and tick the “Light” option. Then, follow these steps.

  1. Open the “Settings” on your iPhone
  2. Scroll down to “Accessibility”
  3. Click on “Per-App Settings” (it’s right at the bottom)
  4. Press “Add App”
  5. Find “Spotify”
  6. Select “Smart Invert” and choose “On”

Now, open Spotify and the whole thing will be light! Instead of a black background with white text, the app will have a white background with black text.

The only problem is the videos that play when you’re listening to a song also appear inverted, so you can’t watch them properly. It doesn’t really matter though, because who even watches those videos anyway?!

People on Twitter are only just realising you can change it, and it’s blowing everyone’s minds. “I put Spotify in light mode and it’s so fuc*in’ pretty,” one person said. Another wrote: “Spotify has light mode????????”

It’s not just Spotify that you can do it with either. You can actually turn any dark app to light mode using the “Per-App Settings,” which lets you create unique settings for each particular app without affecting the rest of your phone.

Once you do it, you’ll never go back!

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Featured image credit: Spotify

More on: iPhone Spotify Technology
Ellissa Bain | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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