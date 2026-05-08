People only just notice these coloured dots on phone screens, and are scared by their meaning

3 hours ago

Right now, a tweet is going viral and it’s bringing to people’s attention that sometimes two coloured dots appear on phone screens. The tweet seems to suggest there could be something sinister going on when they flash up.

The tweet going viral is set up like a POV, showing two screens, one with an orange and one with a green coloured dot in the top right corner. It adds: “Your phone is an iPhone: And a green or yellow dot appeared for you!!! Say hi to your privacy for me.” A cross and skull emoji were thrown in, just to add some extra feelings of danger.

People in the comments were quick to question what the tiny symbols mean. The theories really ran away with themselves. People think it means Apple is listening to us through our microphones, or even watching us through our camera. They think these lights indicate each. It’s all a bit wild.

جوالك آيفون:

وظهرت لك نقطة خضراء أو صفراء!!! سلّم لي على خصوصياتك 🚫💀 pic.twitter.com/NID6xk5VKd — R.k (@rk_192b) May 8, 2026

What do the coloured dots on phone screens actually mean?

Ok, so let’s get some real answers. The coloured dots are nothing to worry about, and they are actually there to be helpful to users.

The green dot on the iPhone indicates camera usage, and the orange (which may appear yellow to some users) indicates microphone usage. So when you, or another app, is using your camera the green dot will appear, and when your mic is on, like if you’ve accidentally activated Siri or something, the orange or yellow will appear.

This is actually a security feature from Apple to alert you, helping to protect privacy rather than anything else. If the dots appear and you don’t know why, you can quickly check which app might be using your camera or mic on the Control Centre.

No need to worry, then. And probably enough internet for one day.

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