Apple has settled on a $250m payout to iPhone users – and you could be owed money

5 hours ago

Apple has settled on a huge payout for its iPhone users, meaning loads of people could be due some money. Give me all you’ve got!

On Tuesday, the company agreed to settle on claims it had misled customers into buying iPhones, in one of the biggest ever settlements the brand has had. If everything goes through, it could mean cash payments of up to $95 for roughly 37million iPhones, belonging to buyers in the US.

As per reports, the lawsuit was filed by Clarkson Law Firm in San Francisco, and alleged Apple teased soon-to-come Siri AI features when it advertised the iPhone 16 in 2024 – but those features still haven’t been delivered. Therefore, customers may have bought the product because of these features, which they now don’t have.

The filing stated that Apple customers “would not have purchased the eligible devices or would have paid significantly less, had they known enhanced Siri features were not available.” The launch of the AI-enhanced Siri is now actually expected later this year.

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The class-action lawsuit covers all iPhone 16 models, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices bought in the US between June 10th 2024, and March 29th 2025. Qualifying iPhone owners will receive at least $25 per device, and payouts could go up to $95 depending on other factors, such as how many claims are filed.

Clarkson Law Firm has confirmed anyone eligible will be notified by email, so you literally don’t even need to do anything about it. Just sit back and frantically refresh your inbox.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Apple told The New York Post: “Since the launch of Apple Intelligence, we have introduced dozens of features across many languages that are integrated across Apple’s platforms, relevant to what users do every day, and built with privacy protections at every step.

“Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users.”

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