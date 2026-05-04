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iPhone

Erm, so it turns out we’ve been using the iPhone keyboard completely wrong this whole time

Oh, well now I feel stupid

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Add as preferred source on Google

Gone are the days when all a phone could do was make phone calls and play Snake, because now the iPhone keyboard alone can do about a million things.

With each passing year, Apple releases update after update of utter slop. From camera settings to iOS 26 hiding god knows what in its nooks and crannies, there are simply too many options. Naturally, many of us just give up and use the features we’re already familiar with.

But here’s the thing: The iPhone keyboard is a treasure trove of life-saving features and hacks. TikTok has taught me much, so let’s run it down.

1. Missed a letter? You don’t have to tap like a madman

@valstechtalk

Keyboard tips and tricks! 🫰🏼 #keyboard #iphonetips #iphonetipsandtricks #iphonekeyboard

♬ original sound – Valstech 👩🏻‍💻

There’s nothing more infuriating than typing a long-ass sentence only to realise you’ve missed a letter or added a character in the wrong place. You employ furious tapping to get the cursor in the right place, but having fingers larger than a child’s typically results in a misplaced cursor – but it doesn’t have to be that way.

If you hold the space bar on the iPhone keyboard, you can move the cursor sooooo much easier. Problem solved.

2. Big phone and can’t reach the keys? I got you covered

If you’ve got one of the bigger models, like a Pro Max, you’ll no doubt be familiar with trying to stretch your fingers across the keyboard whilst holding it one-handed. Again, it doesn’t have to be that difficult.

By holding the icon at the bottom left of the keyboard, you can move your keyboard from side to side depending on which hand you’re typing with.

3. You don’t even have to click if you don’t want to

Bored of typing? Well, if you hold your finger on the keyboard and drag it between the letters, it will type out the word you just spelt.

Not sure how useful this one is, but it does make you feel like a magician.

4. A genius hack for annoying everyone around you

If you miss that “I’m obnoxiously clicking my keyboard in public” sound, then you only have to change a few settings to feel like a sassy receptionist.

  1. Head to settings
  2. Go to Sounds and Haptics
  3. Go to Keyboard Feedback
  4. Make sure the sound and haptic icons are switched on.
Credit: Canva

Credit: Canva

5. Say goodbye to typing ‘.com’

There’s something incredibly annoying about typing out a long-as-hell web address, but by holding the full stop button, you can quickly add the extensions on the end. Everything from “.com” to “.uk” is on there.

6. Undo mistakes by shaking your phone

Instead of retyping out a message if you accidentally delete it, give your phone a cheeky shake, and the words will come right back. Shake it again, and you can delete the whole thing; I honestly wish this hack worked for real-life mistakes as well.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva

More on: iPhone Technology TikTok
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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