University of York rugby student escorted off pitch during Roses match

The student was escorted during a men’s rugby match at the University of Lancaster

6 hours ago

This evening, a member of the University of York’s Rugby Union was escorted away from a Roses match.

The student allegedly set off a white flare in the crowd.

The incident happened during the Men’s Two’s Rugby Union match at Lancaster.

The Roses Varsity tournament is the annual clash between the University of York and the University of Lancaster, in which the two University sports teams come head to head to decided whether the Rose is Red or White. This years varsity tournament has been taking place at the University of Lancaster, since Monday 1st of May and will draw to a close on Sunday 3rd of May.

As the second day of Roses draws to a close, Lancaster is in the lead over York. The current score sits at 139.5 to Lancaster and 81.5 to York.

The Rugby Unions Men’s Two’s match kicked off at 4:30pm at Pitch One, being worth two points towards the leader board.

Following a close 80 minute game, the University of Lancaster came out victorious.

The win was cut short as attention moved off the pitch and back to the side line, where a University of York Student was escorted away by campus security, following allegedly setting off a white flare in the crowd.

The University of York’s Student Union and Men’s Rugby Union has been contacted for comment.