VOTE! Cardiff’s Top 10 BNOCs compete for the top spot

Crown your No.1 Cardiff BNOC by next Wednesday, May 6th at 11:59 pm

35 minutes ago

Over three months ago, you nominated friends, housemates, strangers and more for The Cardiff Tab BNOC Competition 2026. After a gruelling shortlist competition, we’ve narrowed down the top 10 biggest names on campus to compete for the number one spot.

If you’re just learning about the comp, BNOC stands for Big Name on Campus, that one student that just everyone seems to know.

We’re now entering the third phase of the competition. YOU must vote for the number one Cardiff BNOC of 2026. And we’ve made your job a bit easier. You can learn all about the top 10 nominees below.

Once you’re ready, vote for your number one BNOC here.

1. Elise Fairclough

Elise is in her third year at Cardiff University and studies media and communications. Alongside her degree, she is the president of JOMEC Netball Society.

Best Cardiff moment: “Getting a selfie with Hacker the Dog in first year SU after he chanted ‘she’s from Wigan’ (I’m not from Wigan). Oh, also being JOMEC pres (I love my girls) x”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “I genuinely couldn’t choose one, I embarrass myself every time I go out. I went YOLO varsity on my own, I got banned from spinning the wheel in Bonnie’s because I did it too many times, and I’ve been driven home with my mum by the live lounge bouncer.

“I paid £50 for a Kate Bush tribute act on a night out and found out it was non-refundable the next day. There’s worse, but I can’t say it on here.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Bonnie’s when they let me spin the wheel.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Green Apple, although my hands will be green the day after.”

Why do you deserve the title? “Someone came dressed as me for Halloween, I think that’s enough (shoutout Baxter Burt).”

2. Henry ‘Wormy’ Wormwell

Henry is in his fourth year of mechanical engineering, and additionally goes by Beastie, Wormy, Wormella and Batman.

Best Cardiff moment: “Becoming CURFC’s most successful captain and meeting the JOMEC netball girls.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “The headbutt (no more needs to be said on this matter).”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Misfits.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange and passionfruit”

Why do you deserve the title? “I’m Batman.”

3. Henry ‘Movember’ Whittaker

You may recognise Henry from his Movember viral videos! He’s raised a fortune for the cause by chopping pints, shaving and dying his hair, leaving very minimal time for his politics degree.

Best Cardiff moment: “Raising nearly £5000 for charity by downing pints on TikTok with silly haircuts.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “48 Jägerbombs in two hours at Misfits after getting there at 9 pm – blacked out, Ubered home, woke up the next morning thinking I hadn’t gone out.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Misfits or YOLO.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange is the only right answer.”

Why do you deserve the title? “I haven’t had any hair since November 2024 for the sake of charity.”

4. Joshua Lloyd Tandy

Joshua graduated with a BSc Biomedical (Anatomy) degree and is currently VP Heath Park. Next year, he will be the SU President.

Best Cardiff moment: “My best Cardiff moment is winning Cardiff University’s Performing Arts Competition! 🎶”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Running in the SU elections, 3 times lol! Walking up to everyone asking for a vote is great for rejection therapy but it is so embarrassing sometimes. Sorry to bother you all, lol. But thanks for voting. 🥳”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “I have two favourites, (I hope that’s allowed!), those being Kings and Clwb ifor Bach.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange and passion fruit. 🍊”

Why do you deserve the title? “Over the past year, I’ve put lots of effort into trying to be highly visible as one of your SU officers. Honestly, with how many people walk up to me in Kings, on the street or do a double take walking by, I think it’s working, lol. And with another year as SU President, I’m only just getting started. And hey, don’t make me get my “Time for Tandy” signs back out again!”

5. “Big” Dietrich Schroeder

Dietrich, or “Deets”, is our only fresher nominated this year, studying maths.

Best Cardiff moment: “Necking a bottle of wine on the surf social secs roof in celebration of winning danger can.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Mtb or surf game.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Clwb ifor Bach.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Green one.”

Why do you deserve the title? “So I can larp on Instagram.”

6. Emily Porter-Brown

Emily is in her second year, studying physical geography. She is also the social media secretary for Cardiff Uni trampolining society.

Best Cardiff moment: “Winning Bingo Lingo.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Slipping over in SNOLO in front of the slippery floor sign.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Live Lounge.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Blue.”

Why do you deserve the title? “Cause it’s iconic, and I love to do iconic shit!”

7. Galore

Gui Pinto, or “Galore”, is in his second year, studying face cardology (This is a real course and he is the only student)!

Best Cardiff moment: “Being a Playboy bunny at Yoloween (can’t reveal any more details). ”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Nothing is embarrassing when you’re pretty.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Definitely not @cardiffunirugby.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Blue like my eye colour, yep.”

Why do you deserve the title? “I deserve the title of BNOC because I’m an amazing student. I attend all my lectures in the Misfits building, I make all my Wednesday 9 pm seminars in the SU and spend a lot of time in the lab researching the brains of rugby men. Please vote as it’s for a good cause!”

8. William “Cardiff Italian Bach” Frais

A second-year economics student at Cardiff Uni, you may recognise Will as the infamous Cardiff Italian Bach.

Best Cardiff moment: “Starring on Italian Bach’s podcast.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Being interviewed on The Tab’s TikTok in Misfits and not making any grammatical sense and not shutting up.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Misfits.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange.”

Why do you deserve the title? “I don’t.”

9. Evie Wong

Evie is in her third year, studying psychology.

Best Cardiff moment: “Second year house Christmas dinner. Immaculate vibes. Followed by an extremely eventful night on the town.”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “Racking up £600 on my ex’s Uber account BY ACCIDENT.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Tiki bar.”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange and passion fruit ofc.”

Why do you deserve the title? “Because anyone else would be wong.”

10. Lola Hofman

Lola is in her third year at Cardiff University, studying human geography. She boasts a very impressive 85k+ followers on social media, known mostly for her unique style.

Best Cardiff moment: “My best Cardiff moment would probably be when I interviewed Cardiff Students at Chepstow races for Invades, it was so much fun and I found out I’m actually really good at match making ;)”

Most embarrassing club story or moment in Cardiff: “I’ve not done anything too crazy but my most embarrassing club story would have to be the multiple times I’ve had to be taken home from YOLO before 9 pm.”

Favourite Cardiff Club: “Bonnie Rogues!”

Favourite VK flavour: “Orange and passion fruit is the best VK”

Why do you deserve the title? “I deserve it because this is my final year at Cardiff and it would be a fun thing to tell people :)”

Without further ado, you can vote for your NUMBER ONE Cardiff BNOC here. The vote closes next Wednesday, 6th May at 11:59 pm. The winner will hold the Cardiff Tab BNOC crown (and bragging rights) for a whole year.

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