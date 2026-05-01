Historic landmark or a Harry Potter Theme Park? The Shambles drama unpacked

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For students, the Shambles provides the optimal opportunity to pretend to your parents that you’ve explored more than just the bars and clubs in York, (while also maintaining your “cool” status with younger family members, who believe Harry Potter is in fact real).

However, the infamous wizard is now casting more curses over the famous street, than he is charms.

In an investigation launched by The York Press, businesses operating on The Shambles have responded to the critic that the street is now nothing more than a Harry Potter world.

An unnamed source told The York Press they rejected notions from fellow Shambles traders that the impact of the universal franchise is beneficial for businessmen. They said: “Harry Potter-fication” of The Shambles “…is not really for us. It’s just for kids. But what can you say.”

Sean from the Hedben Tea Shop, also shared to the Press his feeling that tourists see the Shambles as nothing more than Harry Potter, failing to recognise the local businesses in front of them.

Sean shared that the shops are often blocked by people taking photographs in the doorways, producing heavy congestion to stores and the street alike.

However, Sean and the anonymous interviewee’s complaints stand in stark opposition the other Shambles merchants interviewed.

All of them shared both gratitude and excitement for the impact the “wizarding” franchise has had over York’s most famous street. While the films were not filmed on the Shambles, their legacy continues to bring footfall to many if not all of the independent businesses which inhabit the street.

Speaking to staff members, from the Cheesecake Guy, the Shambles Tavern and the Little Saffron souvenir shop, all spoke of how the Harry Potter theme continues to benefit all the businesses, bringing constant footfall all year round.

In fact one unnamed employee argued that the greater issue is parking in the city centre, not the influx in wands and capes.

Feature Image via Radio Times