It turns out the woman from this viral meme was killed in 2022 and the story is really dark

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The woman from a meme and reaction GIF that always goes viral was actually murdered in 2022, and hardly anyone knew about it. The “shocked Aline Borel GIF” is used as a viral meme reaction all the time, but the story behind what happened to Aline is tragic.

For some context, according to Know Your Meme, Aline Borel, or Aline do Borel, was a Brazilian singer and internet celebrity, who passed away in 2022. The GIF is sourced from a video of Aline Borel singing a song by Sandy & Junior, which was originally posted to YouTube in 2018. The shocked Aline Borel GIF then became commonplace in memes on Twitter / X by 2025.

The YouTuber posted a video of herself singing in 2018, wearing a blue dress in front of a white wall. Now, a section of the video is used as a meme, and quite often has a pink filter over it.

Aline Borel, from the viral meme, was killed in 2022

Aline Borel was murdered in 2022. She was 27-years-old. According the local newspapers at the time, her body was found in April 2022 with two gunshot wounds. She was found dead in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

An arrest warrant was later issued for four suspects, after CCTV footage showed Aline being taken by motorcycle to where she was later killed. The people who took her are said to have believed Aline was an informant, which an investigation later confirmed she was not.

According to local reports, by the time the investigation happened, all those responsible for the content creator’s death were already in prison for involvement in drug trafficking in Araruama.

After her death, a Facebook page was set up to seek justice, and share tributes. “The saddest news of the day for me! May God comfort the family’s hearts and may our Aline be in a much better place than we are now! I love you forever, Aline!”, wrote one friend. Another said: “My God, Aline, so sad to hear of your departure in such a brutal way. All my solidarity to the family and friends. Rest in peace, legend!”.

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