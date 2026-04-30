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Love Is Blind Chelsea Kwame split

Shayne has now waded in on the rumour Love Is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame have split

He just loves to make everything messier

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Shayne Jansen has now waded in on the claims that Love Is Blind season four faves Chelsea and Kwame might have split up. The rumours all started this week, but the couple have since posted together, so it looks like it was nothing but speculation.

Earlier this week, people spotted evidence the Love Is Blind couple, who have been married for four years, were no longer together. It was spied that Chelsea had done a photoshoot without her rings on, and she is said to have also changed her Instagram name to no longer have Kwame’s name in.

Commenting on Chelsea, one person said: “She had a recent photoshoot and she wasn’t wearing her rings? She has also removed Appiah as her last name on Instagram. Kwame did give her flowers for her birthday though and it seemed like they were in a soccer game together. It’s just I’ve never seen her not wearing her rings. I hope I’m wrong!!”

It does look like the person was wrong, because the couple have since posted together, but that wasn’t before Shayne had his say. Of course.

On an Instagram post discussing the rumours, Chelsea and Kwame were referred to as “Love Is Blind favourites” – which they are by the way, end of.

In the comments, Shayne said: “Favourites lol”. I’m not sure what he thinks gives him the right to decide who are and aren’t favourites. But here we are.

Kwame himself was in the comments too, and called out Shayne. “Hating is so crazy Shayne.. cause I’ve never said anything but good things about you big dawg,” he said. Kwame interestingly enough didn’t comment on the rumours, not even to deny them.

Buuuut, Chelsea did post a photo of herself and Kwame hanging out in their garden.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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