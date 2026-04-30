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Drag Race All Stars winner Jimbo labelled ‘misogynistic’ after problematic new TV show

‘Who is the target audience for this?’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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Jimbo, the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season eight, has caused controversy after announcing a new series called Knockers on WOW Presents Plus.

Canadian drag queen Jimbo the Drag Clown has been a staple in the Drag Race world since 2020. He appeared on Canada’s Drag Race twice and was featured in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World. In 2022, Jimbo won Drag Race All Stars and joined the legends by winning four challenges in her season.

But the fan-favourite has been in hot water ever since she announced Knockers, a new show she’s hosting on WOW Presents Plus.

“Everybody loves a new pair of KNOCKERS! 💰 Straight dudes get picked off the street and get boobed up for cash in this new @wowpresentsplus series hosted by Jimbo!” the Instagram announcement said.

In the promo video shared on X, Jimbo jumps around in fake large breasts with nipple tassels and hits herself in the eye with them. Another promo video shows one of the straight guys who said yes to the experiment, putting on the fake breasts and complaining about back pain. He then completes a challenge, running against a stranger on the street.

“I’ll always support drag as an artistic expression, but this just feels misogynistic… who even is the target audience for this?” @bisexualjimkirk on X said.

“NOPE, you’re 100% right, I love drag, but some of the things they do are very strange towards women and their bodies,” another person replied.

Others argued that the premise is fundamentally unfunny, even without the accusations of misogyny.

“Perceived misogyny aside, how is this funny at all? Are we 12-year-old boys who just discovered boobies?” another person added.

Tweets calling out the series have received way more interactions than the original promotional video, showing the scale of debate around its concept.

Jimbo and WOW Presents haven’t yet acknowledged the backlash surrounding the series, which is now streaming on YouTube.

The Tab has reached out to Jimbo The Drag Clown for comment.

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Featured image via Instagram/YouTube

More on: Reality TV RuPaul's Drag Race Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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