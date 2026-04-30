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Lancaster-Scarborough steam train trip to pull Harry Potter coaches

The journey will mark the 400th anniversary of Scarborough being named a spa

Isabella Frost | News
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A steam train trip from Lancaster to Scarborough pulling Harry Potter coaches is scheduled for 2nd September, the 400th anniversary of Scarborough becoming a spa.

Passengers will have the opportunity to drink Champagne or Bucks Fizz as well as a full English Breakfast on the outward journey and a four course meal on the return trip.

Once the journey has begun, more passengers will be collected from Preston and Blackburn.

A spokesperson for the train said :“This is going to be one the loveliest days out this summer – a nostalgic railway journey across some of the country’s most beautiful countryside to a traditional seaside resort.

“Premier first class passengers will be able to sip a complementary Bucks Fizz and tuck into a full traditional English breakfast during the outward journey. Then maybe a stroll along the promenade and perhaps a fish ‘n’ chips lunch before lazing away the afternoon in a deckchair on the beach.”

via Unsplash

It has not yet been confirmed which train will pull the carriages, however the carriages themselves have been confirmed as those used in the Harry Potter films.

The Lancashire Post suggests it could be the Scots Guardsman, which has historically run along the West Coast Mainline. Alternative suggestions include the Oliver Cromwell, which pulled Britain’s final scheduled steam service and Galatea as well as Tangmere, all of which are over 75 years old.

There will also be an option for passengers to disembark the train at York rather than Scarborough. This will give passengers the opportunity to explore the historic areas of York, including the shambles and city walls rather than a day out at the sea side.

Tickets start at £93 for adults and £45 for children, for more details regarding the trip click here.

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Featured image via Unsplash

Isabella Frost | News
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