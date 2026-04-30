Christine and Heather speak out about Selling Sunset return for first time with juicy details

4 hours ago

It’s official! Netflix has just announced that Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa are definitely returning to Selling Sunset for season 10 after months of rumours, and here’s everything they’ve said about their upcoming return.

Christine insists she’ll be different this time around

“This isn’t a rewind. It’s a reintroduction,” Christine told Tudum, insisting this won’t be a rerun of all the old drama. “[Creator] Adam DiVello and I reconnected after my divorce, and I really appreciate him extending the invitation to come back on. I’m returning from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity.”

She said she has “grown as an entrepreneur” and become more “strategic” about how she spends her time, especially after becoming a mother. Less drama and more wholesome mum vibes. I’ll believe it when I see it. “Motherhood has a way of sharpening your priorities and changing how you move through the world. I’ve become more intentional and much more protective of my peace.”

However, she’ll still be her fiery self. “I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself,” Christine said. “I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”

And Heather says she’s grown up a lot too

Heather was never really the centre of the drama, but she says we’re going to see a much more mature side of her too. “I’ve become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it,” she told Tudum. “I’m calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to say it.

“Tarek and I have settled into something really beautiful together. We’re solid, we’re happy. I want people to see the full picture of who I am now. Not just the dramatic moments, but the real life I’ve built.” But she’s not going to pretend certain things didn’t happen, and says there are conversations that got “cut short” and still need addressing. I can’t wait!

“[This show] is really about a group of women building something together, rooting for each other, figuring it out. There was friendship and camaraderie at the core of it. Coming back, I really want to bring that original spirit with me,” she added. “Obviously, when you put a group of women with big personalities in a room together, there’s going to be tension. That’s just reality, but it’s how you handle those differences that define the dynamic.”

A release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Selling Sunset season 10 will presumably be coming later this year.

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Featured image credit: Netflix