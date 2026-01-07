Where Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and Blake Davis stand now after confusing split rumours

3 hours ago

Emma Hernan’s “very, very rich” boyfriend only popped up in Selling Sunset season nine for a matter of minute. But their relationship became one of the biggest talking points of the season. Some Selling Sunset viewers theorised Blake and Emma split up in December, so here’s a forensic investigation into where they actually stand now.

Yes, they got back together after Selling Sunset was filmed

Season nine of Selling Sunset ended with Emma announcing she’d dumped Blake, and the cast joking that wouldn’t last long. They were right. Blake and Emma were back together again by May 2025. They split in July, then rekindled their relationship for the third time (that we know of) in late summer. Emma has fallen out with Chrishell and Chelsea over this relationship. Her former besties have made it very clear they disagree with Blake’s political views.

Wait, did Emma and Blake break up in December?

Emma and Blake didn’t post as many pics of each other in December as they had in the past. Selling Sunset viewers wondered if something was going on between them. Right after Christmas, viewers noticed Emma had unfollowed him on Instagram. Blake’s Insta became private purged his TikTok (which used to be a shrine to Emma). He left just three videos up, and Emma only features in one of them momentarily.

Some Selling Sunset viewers wondered if they had broken up. Neither Blake nor Emma publicly addressed the rumours.

Emma spent New Year and her birthday with Blake

Yup, Emma and Blake now seem to be back on. She clearly wants everyone to know, because on 7th January she posted 20 pictures of herself, Blake’s yacht Trust Fun, and occasionally Blake. She is following him on Insta again, and his Insta is public. Maybe she unfollowed him by accident when they were sorting through their socials? Or they did temporarily split, but the break-up lasted for a matter of days? I’m so confused.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Hernan (@emmahernan)

Their trip to the Bahamas was in honour of Emma’s birthday on 29th December and New Year’s Eve. They seem to have spent their time jet-skiing, played mini golf, and taking numerous pictures of Emma posing in bikinis.

Emma’s birthday breakfast consisted of pancakes decorated with the yacht’s name, Trust Fun. Really. They celebrated on a private beach with some friends, and set off fireworks.

They visited an aquarium together in Exuma this week. So, they haven’t broken up yet.

Featured images via @emmahernan and @beachboybd.