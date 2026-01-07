The Tab

Where Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan and Blake Davis stand now after confusing split rumours

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Emma Hernan’s “very, very rich” boyfriend only popped up in Selling Sunset season nine for a matter of minute. But their relationship became one of the biggest talking points of the season. Some Selling Sunset viewers theorised Blake and Emma split up in December, so here’s a forensic investigation into where they actually stand now.

Yes, they got back together after Selling Sunset was filmed

Season nine of Selling Sunset ended with Emma announcing she’d dumped Blake, and the cast joking that wouldn’t last long. They were right. Blake and Emma were back together again by May 2025. They split in July, then rekindled their relationship for the third time (that we know of) in late summer. Emma has fallen out with Chrishell and Chelsea over this relationship. Her former besties have made it very clear they disagree with Blake’s political views.

The Selling Sunset cast rowing over Blake at the reunion

(Image via Netflix)

Wait, did Emma and Blake break up in December?

Emma and Blake didn’t post as many pics of each other in December as they had in the past. Selling Sunset viewers wondered if something was going on between them. Right after Christmas, viewers noticed Emma had unfollowed him on Instagram. Blake’s Insta became private purged his TikTok (which used to be a shrine to Emma). He left just three videos up, and Emma only features in one of them momentarily.

Some Selling Sunset viewers wondered if they had broken up. Neither Blake nor Emma publicly addressed the rumours.

Emma spent New Year and her birthday with Blake

Yup, Emma and Blake now seem to be back on. She clearly wants everyone to know, because on 7th January she posted 20 pictures of herself, Blake’s yacht Trust Fun, and occasionally Blake. She is following him on Insta again, and his Insta is public. Maybe she unfollowed him by accident when they were sorting through their socials? Or they did temporarily split, but the break-up lasted for a matter of days? I’m so confused.

Their trip to the Bahamas was in honour of Emma’s birthday on 29th December and New Year’s Eve. They seem to have spent their time jet-skiing, played mini golf, and taking numerous pictures of Emma posing in bikinis.

Emma’s birthday breakfast consisted of pancakes decorated with the yacht’s name, Trust Fun. Really. They celebrated on a private beach with some friends, and set off fireworks.

They visited an aquarium together in Exuma this week. So, they haven’t broken up yet.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via @emmahernan and @beachboybd.

Claudia Cox
EXTRA

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

The Russell Group unis where rent is rising by the most alarming amounts this year

Claudia Cox

Sorry, Cardiff students…

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk life Norway now

OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk's life in Norway now after being left with a broken spine in Dubai

Suchismita Ghosh

She can finally walk again

Woman who challenged herself to have s*x every day for a year shares wild impact it had

Hayley Soen

That’s got to hurt

Lara Raj from KATSEYE has a 'boyfriend' Orlando and people weirdly care about the age gap

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been spotted together loads

hayleyy

TikToker's famous ex-husband is suing her over these filthy comments about his junk

Kieran Galpin

They actually split up because it was seriously affecting their bedroom activities

Uni of Manchester VC's relocation benefits worth more than median staff salary

Jessica Owen

Professor Duncan Ivison also received £51,000 in pension contributions last year

Man who makes spicy OnlyFans content with grandma reveals wild reason they do it

Ellissa Bain

They have a 53 year age gap

Finally, OnlyFans father and son speak out and share the gritty logistics of their joint venture

Hayley Soen

They said they were ‘often topless’ around each other before, so this came next

Run Away what happened Henry

This hidden detail in Harlan Coben's Run Away explains what actually happened to Henry at the end

Suchismita Ghosh

I completely missed it

Body of 22-year-old Nottingham student found in Norwich woodland

Esther Knowles

Xavier MacLeod Conway died just days before Christmas

