Everyone is dragging Selling Sunset’s Emma and her bf Blake for this weird text exchange

What on earth are those nicknames???

6 hours ago

The Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan’s controversial new boyfriend Blake Davis shared screenshots of their texts, and the internet is pretty bewildered.

In case you’ve forgotten, Blake Davis is the guy who Emma Hernan brought onto season nine of Selling Sunset. Since then, Emma and Blake broke up and reconciled (twice). Emma has fallen out with Chelsea and Chrishell over this.

The screenshot on Blake’s story shows that the wallpaper for his texts is a pic of him in an “Emma” t-shirt, and Emma in a bikini. Sure. The conversation reveals some very strange nicknames he uses for her. Emma wrote to him: “Love you little chicken tendy head!”

He responded: “No little f**ker today?”

Emma texted back: “Nope. New nickname for today, was feeling chicken tendy! Tomorrow you’ll be something new, depending on what you remind of me today.”

He seems to call him “baby”, which is a bit less unique.

Several Selling Sunset viewers were a bit bewildered by Emma Hernan and Blake Davis’s unusual nicknames.

One Reddit user wrote: “He’s basically a large, hairy 12 year old.”

“I broke up with my ex boyfriend because he was giving me silly names like this,” another commented, “We were 16.”

“Lord, may this kind of love never find us,” someone added.

“Jokes aside, are they five?,” another wrote, “and what’s even worse is, this is the part of the relationship he chose to share and put on his public story right now.”

Well, Emma and Blake seem to be going strong. The couple are currently on holiday in the Bahamas – seemingly on his yacht Trust Fun. Blake also shared recently that Emma has a habit of leaving “little notes in random places”.

Featured images via @beachboybd