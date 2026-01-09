The Tab

Omg, Strand Greggs just closed for good and KCL students are not okay

One student compared the closure to the titanic sinking

Isabella Zbucki | News

It’s official: Strand Greggs has closed for good and let’s just say, KCL students are not okay.

The food on the go chain quickly became a popular lunch spot for students, being less than a minutes walk from King’s College London’s Strand Campus.

The Strand store is one of 56 Greggs stores that have closed their doors since 2025. A sign on the shop door confirmed the permanent closure, reading: “Sorry, we’re closing on 5th January. Your nearest shop is 421-422 The Strand”.

KCL students have expressed their disappointment that the store has closed, given its convenient location and affordability. Purchasing a sausage roll would only set you back just over a pound.

Image: Google Maps

Speaking to The King’s Tab, one student explained: “It’s so sad. The shop was so close to campus meaning that you could always go and get a cheap bite to eat between lectures. I’m also quite shocked that they shut this branch as there were always such long queues throughout the day”.

Another student also shared their frustration saying: “No please, why can’t we have good things in life?”.

One devastated student even compared the closure to “the Titanic sinking”.

However, despite it being still unknown what will replace the empty store, another student shared a more positive outlook saying: “Finally. So many better options”.

It’s not all bad news though as for those who are willing to stretch their legs, the next nearest Greggs is a 10-minute walk away.

