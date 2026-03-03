The Tab

Thousands urge Edinburgh’s Heriot-Watt University to reverse language cuts

More than 2,000 people have signed the petition

Jamie Calder | News

More than 2,000 people have signed a petition urging Heriot-Watt University to reverse planned cuts to its language programmes.

The petition, launched by the University and College Union (UCU), comes after the institution set out plans to cut a third of staff from the Department of Languages and Intercultural Studies (LINCS).

This would result in 11 staff members losing their jobs, as well as the end of undergraduate German and Chinese courses.

It comes amid wider cuts planned by the institution, including the potential ending of its Scholar programme which offers online learning to school pupils.

41 jobs are also expected to be lost at the university’s Scottish campuses and a further 10 in its Malaysia site, reports The Herald.

Marion Winters, a spokesperson for the Heriot-Watt UCU branch, said: “It’s completely wrong to be making cuts in the provision of languages, as it is wrong to make cuts across the university.

“UCU members voted for and will take action to defend jobs.

“University management need to listen not just to their staff and students, but also to the 2,000 plus people who have signed this petition and industry experts and academics who are warning that these cuts will damage the university’s reputation.

“We’re calling for management to engage in meaningful talks and to rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

Jo Grady, UCU general secretary, said: “The attack on languages in our universities is wrong.

“To cut back on the teaching of German and Chinese makes no sense educationally, culturally or economically.

“Members at Heriot-Watt are deciding the next steps in this dispute but I’m clear that saving jobs in LINCS and across the university will be a major part of the union’s action.”

Industry organisations including the Association for German Studies in Great Britain and Ireland, Women in German Studies, and the German Language Association have also written to the university’s principal warning that the cuts pose a “significant reputational risk” by threatening the institution’s strong standing in translation and interpreting fields.

