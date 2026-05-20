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MAFS UK psychologist reveals what show’s welfare system is really like after assault claims

She’s horrified that this ‘fell through the net’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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A psychologist who worked on MAFS UK has spoken out following the sexual abuse allegations and revealed how horrified she is that this “fell through the net,” because she claims the TV show’s welfare system is really “tight”.

Channel 4 has launched an external review into MAFS after three women came forward and shared alleged experiences of sexual assault during the experiment. The allegations were shared in a BBC Panorama investigation called The Dark Side of Married At First Sight, which aired on Tuesday night, and all the grooms involved have denied the allegations against them.

In a press release, Channel 4 has insisted that MAFS UK is “produced under some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry” including “the most thorough background checks available, a Code of Conduct which clearly sets out behavioural standards, daily contributor check-ins with a specialist welfare team and access to additional support”.

They also claimed that “appropriate action was taken” when concerns related to welfare were raised. Psychologist Dr Jo Hemmings has shared what the show’s welfare system is actually like following the concerning allegations, and she claims it’s really “robust” and “solid”.

Credit: Channel 4

Speaking to Channel 4 in a new interview, the reality TV psychologist said: “I worked on it [MAFS] and there is a very robust vetting procedure involved and if we thought there was anybody who was not resilient enough to go on the show and deal with the aftermath of going on the show, we wouldn’t have put them through.

“All the welfare is really strictly noted. Everything is written down. All the reports, all the conversations we ever have before, during and after a show are all recorded. So, an investigation will be able to see where these appalling incidents have happened somewhere along the way.”

Hemmings said she doesn’t know who is “to blame,” but she does know that there’s a “really solid system of reporting and assessing everything that has gone on,” so there will be “records of everything”.

She insisted that the show has “very good standards” and said when she became aware of the allegations, she wondered “where on earth in a pretty tight welfare system did that situation… how was it able to fall through the net?” And that’s something she still doesn’t have the answer to at the moment.

Credit: BBC

When asked what she would have done if a contestant came to her with allegations of sexual assault, the psychologist said she would ask for them to be “pulled from the show” and for “nothing to be shown of them whatsoever,” because her “absolute concern is always the welfare of the contributor”.

“I’m not really concerned about whether a show goes ahead or not. My only concern is their safety and their welfare,” she added. However, the psychologist noted that there is always “risk” and you can never be 100 per cent sure how someone is going to behave, “even if they have passed all the pretty robust vetting procedures”.

A former MAFS UK welfare producer, Emma Pringle, has also spoken out and applauded Shona Manderson for sharing her story. On Instagram, she wrote: “As someone who spent three years working on this show as a Senior Welfare Producer. I commend Shona for having the courage to start these conversations.”

In another post, she said we must “speak openly about toxic environments and unhealthy practices” to create change and stop the cycle from continuing. “Change is so desperately needed in this industry, for everyone involved. I really hope this is the start for some real legalisations to enter into practice.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel 4

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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