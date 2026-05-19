‘It’s about time’: Former MAFS cast members are speaking out as the show is investigated

6 hours ago

Channel 4 has commissioned a review into participant safety on MAFS UK. This has come after three brides have made s*xual misconduct claims, with two brides detailing how they were r*ped by their on-screen grooms. All of the grooms in question have denied allegations against them. Now, former MAFS cast members are speaking out about the claims being made about the show, and the fact there is a review taking place.

Channel 4 has confirmed it expects the review to report in the coming months, and will share a summary of findings and recommendations at the appropriate time. In the meantime, the channel has pulled all previous episodes from streaming.

As all of this has been happening, former cast members have been speaking out.

Julia-Ruth Smith

Julia-Ruth took part in the most recent series of MAFS UK. On her Instagram story, she wrote: “All I can think about is the women and how nothing that is said or done can erase or fix this. That’s the problem.

“These men just get to continue with their lives and leave these women with broken pieces of themselves. I’m just heartbroken and disappointed. I won’t be silenced this is disgusting behaviour and I hope something is done about it.

“Just in shock. My heart goes out to these women. Speak up, everyone is listening and watching.”

Davide Anica

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davide Anica (@daveanica)

Davide was a groom on MAFS UK 2025. He shared an Instagram post in which he explained he can only speak from his own experience, but he said the developments in the last day have been “difficult to process”.

He said: “My own experience was positive and I’m grateful for the support I personally received. But I also know I haven’t walked in everyone’s shoes. I’m not here to invalidate anyone’s truth or make judgements on situations I don’t fully know and are not my own.

“My heart goes out to anyone carrying pain, confusion, or hurt through this. Sometimes the most honest thing we can do is listen, hold space for nuance, and hope for truth, accountability and healing for everyone involved.”

Jacqui Burfoot

Jacqui took part in the Australian version of the show, but shared a TikTok video of her thoughts. She said she “absolutely” thinks the “MAFS environment” contributed to what the women claim to have gone through. Jacqui described herself as being “shellshocked” by the stories.

She called it “alarming” that men with domestic violence backgrounds get cast on the show, and sympathised with the women who get partnered with them to then find this out. “It’s difficult to call out behaviours that don’t make it to air,” she said. “People don’t know you, they don’t know what happened behind the scenes.”

She added there are “women suffering” because of what has happened to them, and said it’s right for the show to be investigated.

Matt Pilmoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Pilmoor (@mattpilmoor)

Matt Pilmoor is now the partner of Shona Manderson, who took part in the BBC Panorama episode about MAFS. They weren’t matched by the experts, but Matt was also a groom on the show. He posted to say how proud he is that Shona spoke out about her experiences.

“Tonight you went on national TV and told your story. Something that has consumed you for just under a year thinking whether to do it or not. You will help so many people stand up and speak out loud,” he said. “The most bravest, strongest woman I have met. By your side always.”

Luke Worley

Luke took part on the show in 2023, and was removed after an argument with a fellow groom turned violent. He shared a story about the BBC episode, and wrote: “It’s about time the show got investigated”. He added some clapping emojis.

For all the latest MAFS news and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.