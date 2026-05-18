Hair treatments and cheeseburgers: Inside Mackenzie Shirilla’s life in prison after The Crash

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After killing her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their friend, Davion Flanagan, Mackenzie Shirilla was sentenced to two concurrent life sentences in the Ohio Reformatory for Women.

As shown in Netflix’s new documentary, The Crash, Mackenzie was convicted of 12 felony charges after intentionally crashing her car into a brick wall. She’ll be eligible for parole in 2038 after 15 years.

Mackenzie Shirilla is currently housed at the Ohio Reformatory for Women

Opening way back in September 1916, the Ohio Reformatory for Women is now home to over 2,000 incarcerated women, data from 2019 shows.

Alongside Mackenzie Shirilla, who has been housed there since 2023, there are a few other notable prisoners. For instance, Heather Nicole Matthews, who committed the 1992 Dayton Christmas murders, is eligible for parole in 182 years. One of Ohio’s longest-serving prisoners, Cheryl Ann Driskell, was paroled in 2025 after being jailed for aggravated murder in 1980.

There are lots of education opportunites

As per the official handbook for the Ohio Reformatory for Women, there are lots of educational and apprenticeship programs on offer for an inmate like Mackenzie Shirilla.

They include:

Pre-GED

GED

Career and college preparation

Sinclair Community College

The Ohio State University

Carpenter/maintenance

Electrician

Plumber

Animal trainer

Horticulturist

Nurse Assistant

There’s even a salon where inmates can get their hair done. Those services include relaxer, a permanent wave, soft curl, hair colouring, deep conditioning, blow-dry, curling, manicure with massage or without, pedicure with massage or without, and facial with or without a mask.

The food aint half bad

Prison food has a reputation for being completely foul, and while the options aren’t awful, the timings are kind of odd. Breakfast is served at 5:30 am, followed by lunch at 9:50 am, and dinner upon completion of the 4:00 pm count.

Inmates have just 20 minutes to eat their meal, but they are able to pick up an array of items from the commissary. The prison shop also boasts an array of heart-healthy options like a variety of vegetables, sugar-free drink mixes, Carnation Instant Breakfast, sugar-free candy, sugar-free cookies, sugar-free gum, light popcorn, unsalted peanuts and unsalted saltines.

Finally, an inmate’s family is able to send their loved one care packages through the iCare program. On its website, after typing in Mackenzie Shirilla’s inmate number, a plethora of tasty treats were available.

They include:

Onion rings

Tater tots

Chocolate cream pie

Banana parfait

Cookies

Calzones

Burittos

Salads

Chicken tenders

Pizzas

and a dozen different burger options

Meals can be arranged for the inmate, or loved ones can set up a “taste of home” during visitation.

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Featured image credit: Netflix and WSYX