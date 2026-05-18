My experience at Durham University as an autistic woman
Autism can feel like everyone else got a manual for life – and you didn’t. University was no different. This is my Durham experience
Before we start, I want to be honest: This isn’t one of those articles in which I pretend that autism hasn’t fundamentally shaped and changed my experience, nor is it a story where everything turned out perfectly, because it hasn’t.
University has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, pushing me in ways I never imagined. It’s an experience that will stay with me for years to come. Yet, despite the struggles, university has also been a place where I’ve discovered new possibilities, formed lasting friendships, and learned that even in the most stressful times, I am not alone.
Living with autism can be lonely. For as long as I can remember, I’ve been aware that, for lack of a better phrase, something about me seemed “wrong,” and I spent years trying to fix or hide it. But it’s not something I can change, no matter how hard I try. Autism is a spectrum, and my experience isn’t universal – even among autistic people. For me, it’s also meant living with depression, OCD, and anxiety, challenges I’m still learning to understand and manage, and will likely be learning about for the rest of my life.
Living with autism at Durham University
A bittersweet becoming
But university wasn’t just Freshers’ Week; there were moments of real joy – dancing at college balls, late-night conversations with my friends in the JCR, and slowly building friendships that made Durham feel like home. There was one friendship that, at times, saved me, and I now look back on it with complex feelings: This friendship wasn’t the one that saved me; it wasn’t the friend I have been looking for my whole life. It would be the friendship that would break me, but that is jumping ahead in the story. By the end of my first term, I was tired but genuinely happy for the first time in a long while, having found my place with people who truly cared about me.
Epiphanies in Epiphany term
Coming back this year, I was terrified but determined to push myself beyond the familiar boundaries of college life – and I’m so glad I did, or you wouldn’t be reading this now. Attending The Durham Tab open meeting on the very first day was daunting to me and when I was about to leave I somehow got dragged into a conversation with Josie about whether I was northern, followed by meeting Fin and Seamus, and the making of a group chat in the Jimmy’s smoking area, led me to the people who make me feel safe, loved, and truly accepted.
Joining groups like The Tab gave me not only healing friendships but also a new passion for writing I never expected to find. There are still many wonderful, kind people in college – I might send too many heated rivalry edits, or act like a mother to the freshers – but I’ve always felt college was a complex place for me, somewhere I loved more than it loved me back.
Taking the risk to build a life outside that world has been genuinely life-saving, giving me the community and sense of belonging I’d been searching for. College is a place I’ll always love and be grateful for, but it’s also full of painful reminders – a place where I often feel like an outsider looking in. No matter how hard I try, or how kind people are (and many truly are), I can’t shake the feeling that I don’t quite belong and maybe never will. It’s difficult to be surrounded by memories of those who broke me, seeing people I was once closest to go out of their way to leave me out, yet still pretend everything is fine. College is complicated: Both a source of growth and joy, and a place that has made me feel invisible and unworthy at times.
It’s not perfect, but it’s home
If you feel affected by this story, please speak to someone or contact Samaritans on 116 123 at any time.
Support links
You can contact Anxiety UK on 03444 775 774, Mind on 0300 123 3393, and Calm (Campaign Against Living Miserably, for men aged 15 to 35) on 0800 58 58 58.
All Durham University students can access 24/7 confidential wellbeing support via the university’s Student Support and Wellbeing services, including online resources and out-of-hours support. Students can find help through the university wellbeing pages or by contacting their college welfare team.
County Durham’s NHS mental health helpline can be reached at 0800 051 6171.